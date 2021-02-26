LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer girls basketball rallied in the fourth quarter Friday night, but its comeback fell just short as a 3-pointer in the waning seconds was off the mark in a 52-49 loss to Woodstock in the Class AAAAAAA second round.
The Tigers led 12-8 after a quarter, but fell behind 29-23 by halftime. They scored 18 points in the fourth quarter before coming up three points short.
Courtney Nesbitt led Archer (20-9) with 18 points, and Taniya McGowan scored 14 for the Region 7-AAAAAAA champions.
