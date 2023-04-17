x_DSC9388.jpg

Archer's Aniyah Collier (5) controls the ball against Parkview on March 14, 2023.

 Craig Cappy

Archer’s breakthrough girls soccer season was rewarded on the season-ending All-Region 4-AAAAAAA Soccer Team.

The region champion Tigers earned three of the major girls honors on the coaches’ postseason team — Aniyah Collier as Forward of the Year, Gracie Tyrrell as Defender of the Year and Jennifer Crawford as Coach of the Year.

