Archer’s breakthrough girls soccer season was rewarded on the season-ending All-Region 4-AAAAAAA Soccer Team.
The region champion Tigers earned three of the major girls honors on the coaches’ postseason team — Aniyah Collier as Forward of the Year, Gracie Tyrrell as Defender of the Year and Jennifer Crawford as Coach of the Year.
Brookwood earned the other top girls honors with Peyton Rhodes as Goalkeeper of the Year and Hayden Barnett as Midfielder of the Year.
Brookwood also had two award-winners on the boys team with Forward of the Year selection Remi Okunlola and Arun Aguilar as Defender of the Year. The Goalkeeper of the Year was Parkview’s Kendall Henry, while the Midfielder of the Year was Caedmon Gross of Grayson.
The coaches also honored the following all-region teams:
All-Region Girls
First Team
GK Peyton Rhodes, Brookwood
DEF Gracie Tyrrell, Archer
DEF Kennedy Wofford, Archer
DEF Ally Connelly, Brookwood
DEF Marley Camp, Parkview
MF Hayden Barnett, Brookwood
MF Jasmine Cardenas, Brookwood
MF Alex Gib, Parkview
MF Janya Gonzalez, Archer
F Aniyah Collier, Archer
F Kathleen Ngulefac, Parkview
Second Team
GK Zayara Gonzalez, Archer; DEF Imani Okunlola, Brookwood; DEF Luna Gomez, Grayson; DEF Naomi Calvillo, South Gwinnett; DEF Sydney Parham, South Gwinnett; MF Ansley Ramon, Archer; MF Addison Moynihan, Brookwood; MF Anna Braziunas, Parkview; MF Brooke Sauers, Parkview; F Maddie Allen, Brookwood; F Lauren Ward, South Gwinnett
Honorable Mention
GK Kayla Longstreth, Parkview; DEF Betzabe Tejada, Grayson; DEF Desiree Gayle, South Gwinnett; MF Tiffany Dang, Grayson; MF Natalie Romero, South Gwinnett; F Libby Hutzell, Archer; F Savannah Massey, Newton; F Ella Price, Parkview
All-Region Boys
First Team
GK Kendall Henry, Parkview
DEF Arun Aguilar, Brookwood
DEF Andrew Seward, Grayson
DEF Miguel Ruiz, Archer
DEF Oscar Pineda, Parkview
MF Caedmon Gross, Grayson
MF Carlos Garcia, Parkview
MF Gabe Morales, Brookwood
MF Barzee Blama, Archer
F Remi Okunlola, Brookwood
F Tolu Adeyemi, Grayson
Second Team
GK Danny Muhic, Grayson; DEF Nick Elidor, Grayson; DEF Joseph Clavarino, Brookwood; DEF Enoke Mfuamba, South Gwinnett; DEF Adrian Colman, Archer; MF Robel Abesolom, South Gwinnett; MF Alex Walker, Brookwood; MF Alex Ruiz, Archer; MF Joshua Pinzon-Fields, Grayson; F Dillon Bennett, Parkview; F John Charlton, Parkview
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.