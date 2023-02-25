VALDOSTA — The Archer girls basketball team is through to the Class AAAAAAA Elite Eight after dispatching Lowndes 56-53 Saturday afternoon.

Lowndes (19-9) had several chances to tie the game in the closing seconds, including three 3-point shots on one possession, but couldn’t get one to fall.

