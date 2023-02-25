VALDOSTA — The Archer girls basketball team is through to the Class AAAAAAA Elite Eight after dispatching Lowndes 56-53 Saturday afternoon.
Lowndes (19-9) had several chances to tie the game in the closing seconds, including three 3-point shots on one possession, but couldn’t get one to fall.
After a turnover by Archer (21-6), Lowndes had one last crack at it as senior guard Faith Johnson drove into the paint and kicked out to sophomore Aryana Thomas for a wide open triple from the left wing, but the shot rimmed out as time expired.
With the win, Archer snapped Lowndes’ five-game winning streak.
“Discipline,” Archer head coach Lamar Harris said of what it took to get the win. “At the end of the game, it came down to being disciplined. I think we lost our composure at one point. It’s uncharacteristic of us to get technical fouls in crucial moments, but we knew after that to pick each other up.”
Sophomore Mearah Whitehead scored 10 of her game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter to lead Archer to victory.
Whitehead’s 3-pointer gave Archer a 45-37 lead with 6:29 to play, but the hosts refused to go away as Thomas buried a three of her own to answer.
Nearly 4 minutes later, another three by Thomas cut the Archer lead to 52-50 with 2:33 remaining. Out of a timeout, Whitehead corralled an offensive rebound and put it back in to make it 54-50. Then, off of an offensive foul by Lowndes, Whitehead got inside for another layup to make it 56-50 with a minute to go.
As the Lowndes defense loaded up to try to stop Archer’s dribble drives, the ball pinged around until it found Whitehead underneath. According to Harris, being able to engage 6-foot-2 center Otaifo Esenabhalu and pull her out of the paint allowed for Whitehead to make the most of her looks inside.
“The way (Lowndes) defends with (Esenabhalu) being so long, when she’s on one side of the floor, we’ve just got to find the other side,” Harris said. “That’s how it finds the right person. Wherever (Esenabhalu) is — she’s long, she can block shots, she moves well. The ball found the side of the floor she wasn’t on and it was great for us and it worked out well. We cashed in."
Demps cut it to three as she drove in to score plus the foul and knocked down the free throw with 54.3 remaining to set up the final sequence.
The Tigers played tenacious defense throughout and though Demps finished with 16 points to lead Lowndes, the Tigers made the hosts work for their points on the offensive end.
"Just knowing what to expect offensively, we had a good scouting report. No. 1 (Kaci Demps) and No. 11 (Faith Johnson), they shoot it well,” Harris said of his team’s defense. "Those are the two that makes that team work and we just identified them. At the end, they got a couple of shots up. Thank God they didn’t fall. We just buckled down and we were disciplined when we needed to be.”
Senior wing Courtney Nesbitt added 12 points while senior guard Ashanti Bryant scored eight as Archer won its third straight game.
Archer advances to another road game in the Elite Eight to face Norcross (26-2) Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
“In 7A, there’s a lot of good teams,” Harris said. “In our region, it’s competition every night. This is the second season for us. I always say the first 25 is Season No. 1. This is Season No. 2, so Season No. 1 kind of prepared us for this second season. We just want to sustain. We want to continue to move forward, move in the right direction. Every game is not going to be easy. We understand that. We’ve just got to know how to dig deep and find what’s inside of us and see it through. That’s how it goes."
Recommended for you
Scenes from Norcross vs. Osborne boys basketball in the Class AAAAAAA second round on Feb. 25, 2023. (Photos: Eric Graham) Click for more.PHOTOS: Norcross vs. Osborne Boys Basketball, Class AAAAAAA Playoffs, Second Round
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.