BUFORD — The arithmetic simply didn't add up for Archer's girls basketball team in its Class AAAAAAA state semifinal against Harrison.
Combining their field goals and free throws, the Tigers had more shots go into the basket.
The problem was that more than half of the Hoyas' made shots counted for three points, and try as they might, the Tigers simply couldn't withstand the assault from 3-point range in a 59-52 loss Saturday night at Buford City Arena.
The Hoyas (27-3) knocked down 12 shots from behind the arc among their 21 field goals, with seven of the 11 players that took the floor hitting at least one, led by four from Anna Gernatt, good for 12 points.
Meanwhile, Alisha Foster (12 points overall) hit three and Bailey Vick (team-high 13 points) added two more as Harrison advanced to take on another Gwinnett team, Norcross, in next Saturday's state championship game in Macon.
“They're a really, really good 3-point shooting team,” Archer coach Dani Wright said after her team's season came to an end at 22-7. “We knew that coming in, working on trying to defend, especially (Gernatt), trying to faceguard her and limit her opportunities, as well. But they do (have so many players who can shoot). I haven't seen a team like that who can shoot it that well on the other side.”
Archer had to survive a barrage of long-range bombing by Harrison from the early going, and it helped them counter the Tigers' advantage in the paint, keyed by Courtney Nesbitt, who finished with 23 points and six rebounds, and Taniya McGowan, who had 15 points (including a perfect 9-for-9 at the free throw line), six rebounds, four assists, two blocked shots and two steals.
The Hoyas connected on five of their first six shots behind the arc, including three by Gernatt.
But Nesbitt was just as hot from in the lane in the first quarter by scoring 10 points in the first quarter to keep Harrison within shouting difference, and bring the Tigers to within 16-13 by the end of the opening frame.
Then after Gernatt gave Harrison its biggest lead with a 3-pointer with 6:31 left in the first half, Archer turned to McGowan to keep pounding away at the Hoyas in the paint.
The 5-10 junior got to the line three times in the second quarter, hitting all six of her free throws in the process.
And when she wasn't drawing fouls and shooting free throws, she was dishing off to her teammates, with a pair of assists in the quarter to lead an 11-3 run over the final 4:15 to send the Tigers into intermission with a 28-26 lead.
Harrison pulled even at 38-all heading into the fourth quarter before getting revved up in the opening three minutes of the final frame.
Oddly enough, the Hoyas did much of that damage inside the arc, with Vick coming up with a steal and transition layup, Mia Gevenke following up her own missed 3 for a layup and Emme Johnson finishing off a nice penetration and dish for a 6-0 run and a 44-38 lead.
Archer answered twice to pull to within a point, including a three-point play by McGowan to cut the defict to 44-43 with 4:39 remaining.
The Tigers even got a stop on the next possession, but couldn't capitalize, a theme that would continue after 3-pointers by Foster, Gernatt and Vick, plus a conventional three-point play by Vick sparked a 12-2 run over the next 2:40 that ballooned the Harrison lead to 56-45.
Seven points by Nesbitt and two more from McGowan helped pull the Tigers as close as 56-52 with 1:03 still left.
But miscues after a pair of missed 1-and-1 opportunities, including a Harrison offensive rebound and a turnover after a defensive rebound, squandered those chances.
And Holley Turner stepped to the line and hit 3 of 4 free throws in the final 26 seconds to end Archer's season, though with only one senior on the entire team, Wright knows her team can learn from the defeat and be poised to make another run this time next year.
“We messed up a little bit near the end not rebounding,” Wright said. “And they got extra opportunities. (But Saturday's game) should help because now they've got experience playing in this arena, being in this atmosphere. So they can build off that for next year.”
In addition to the big night from McGowan and Nesbitt, Archer also got eight points and four steals from Ashanti Bryant.
