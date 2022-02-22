LAWRENCEVILLE — From the outset of Tuesday's first-round Class AAAAAAA girls basketball game between Archer and Etowah, the host Tigers were active on the defensive end, suffocating the Eagles throughout the evening en route to a 64-48 win.
The win advances the Tigers to play the winner of Lowndes-Marietta.
"We've done all the learning we can and now we're at the point where we're 0-0 on the season," said Archer head coach Dani Wright. "It was a little bit or a roller coaster there, but we knew they were a second-half team."
Archer (21-6) was dominant early, outscoring Etowah 20-4 in the first quarter and 21-10 in the second quarter to take a 41-14 halftime lead.
The Tigers jumped out to an early 9-2 lead thanks to bucks from Ashanti Bryant, Taniya McGowan, Mia Walker and Courtney Nesbitt. After a jumper by Etowah's Taylor Davis, the Tigers went on another run, scoring the last 11 points of the first quarter for an early 16-point lead.
The second quarter was much the same. McGowan hit a 3-pointer off a steal and assist from Olivia Orsley, followed by another 3-pointer by Walker, stretching the lead to 30-7 minutes into the second quarter.
Archer continued to press throughout the quarter, causing the Eagles to turn the ball over multiple times. Three-pointers by Jadyn Jenks and Walker moved the lead to 39-12 with both teams adding a bucket before the end of the half.
At that point, it looked like the game was over, but the Eagles came out storming in the second half.
A 3-pointer by Davis and a shooting barrage by Kiersten James made the game interesting. The Eagles began the third quarter on a 12-2 run to make it 43-26. The Tigers were able to string together buckets by Nesbitt and Bryant, but the Eagles continued to close the gap as a layup by Kennedy Johnson made the score 49-35 with just under two minutes to go in the third quarter.
"(James) took her team on her back in the third quarter and hit some great shots," Wright said. "We weren't seeing where she was at. We were finally able to locate her and make adjustments."
McGowan added a layup just before the end of the quarter to make it 51-35 going into the final frame.
The fourth quarter saw the teams trade baskets throughout as every time Archer hit a basket, Etowah answered right back. However, the Eagles were unable to get any closer as a layup by Mearah Whitehead sealed the game.
Archer had four players score in double figures as McGowan led the way with 14 points and seven rebounds, while Bryant had 13 points. Nesbitt also had 12 points and four rebounds, while Walker had 11 points.
