After a long run in Gwinnett basketball, Dani Wright is heading outside of the county.
The current Archer girls basketball coach announced her resignation this week after accepting the head girls basketball coaching job at Gilmer. She led the Tigers for three seasons, taking her final team in 2021-22 to the Class AAAAAAA semifinals.
The Collins Hill grad, who previously was head coach at Norcross, took her first two Archer teams to the second round of the state playoffs. Her record at Archer was 59-27.
"I have been very blessed to work with so many great people and players in Gwinnett County,” said Wright, a two-time state champion as a player at Collins Hill under head coach Angie Hembree. “Although I have always been a Gwinnett kid, we have felt led to pursue other opportunities and felt like God was calling us to Gilmer High School. Gwinnett has prepared me for so much of my life, from high school to college, to teaching and coaching. I was able to start my coaching journey at my alma mater, Collins Hill, to Dacula, to working for my high school coach at Norcross, and then being able to work in my community.
“These are moments I will cherish for a lifetime. We are excited about starting a new chapter in our lives and extending our basketball family. Coach Hembree has always instilled that in my life. It doesn't matter where you go, you will always have your basketball family with you.”
Prior to being hired at Archer, Wright was an assistant to Hembree at Norcross before taking over as head coach. She went 45-15 with two state quarterfinal appearances in two seasons at Norcross.
Wright played college basketball at Auburn and BYU, under her maiden name Kubik, and served as a community coach at Collins Hill and Dacula after college. She was head coach at Wilkinson County Christian Academy (Miss.) for two seasons before joining Hembree’s staff at Norcross.
