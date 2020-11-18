Archer's flag football team rolled to a pair of shutout wins Wednesday.
The Tigers got five touchdown passes from Naomi Meyer in a 43-0 victory over Meadowcreek, while Aria Lindsey (two TDs, one interception) and Devyn Lambert (one TD, one interception) also stood out in that game. Ciara Fayson (two TDs) and Abigail Zerm (TD) added scores.
Archer then topped Berkmar 22-0 in a game shortened by the mercy rule. Lambert had two TDs in that game and Jordyn Sanders scored once.
