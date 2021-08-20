DACULA — Archer struggled to find an offensive rhythm Thursday night against talented Westlake, falling 29-14 in the Corky Kell Classic at Dacula.
In a season-opening football game delayed 30 minutes by lightning, Westlake dominated the third quarter to turn a close halftime game into a 29-7 lead that stood until Archer’s Chase Sellers scored on a 16-yard run with 1:02 left.
The Tigers’ late score was set up by Caleb Peevy’s 13-yard scramble and a pair of pass interference penalties on Westlake. It was one of only a few offensive bright spots on the night.
Archer turned to the passing game in the second half and struggled to protect Peevy, who was sacked seven times. With that lost yardage, the Tigers finished with 69 rushing yards, led by 17 carries for 61 yards by Sellers. Peevy, under constant pressure, was 7 of 13 passing for 41 yards.
Westlake's R.J. Johnson threw for 120 yards and two touchdowns, and also rushed for 63 yards and two more scores. Teammate Jai’den Thomas rushed 19 times for 130 yards behind the Lions’ huge offensive front.
Westlake opened the game with a 12-play, 76-yard drive capped by an 11-yard TD pass from Johnson to Travis Booker, but Archer answered with trickery on its first offensive snap. Peevy through a backwards pass to Al Edwards, who found D.J. Moore for a 58-yard completion.
The Tigers reached the Westlake 11-yard line, but were turned back three times on short yardage and turned the ball over on downs. Flipping the field paid dividends after a defensive stop, though. The Tigers scored on an 11-play drive that finished with a 20-yard TD pass from Peevy to Moore. Moore finished with four catches for 87 yards.
Westlake went ahead 14-7 on its next possession, a 19-play, 80-yard drive that overcame three procedure penalties and included a fourth-down conversion. Johnson’s 1-yard keeper put the Lions ahead.
A frantic sequence followed just before half when Westlake’s Josh Taylor blocked an Archer punt that teammate Gannon Weathersby returned to the Tigers’ 21-yard line. With 1:45 left in the first half, Johnson took a shot at six but Archer’s Nathan Morales intercepted in the end zone. As Morales looked for an opening to return the pick, a penalty on Archer in the end zone gave Westlake a 16-7 lead. It was Archer’s only penalty of the night.
Westlake couldn’t capitalize on a short field after Archer’s free kick. Archer’s D.J. Carr recovered a Lions’ fumble on the first snap.
The Tigers then took a deep shot in the final minute but it was intercepted by Westlake cornerback Aveion Terrell, the younger brother of Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell.
After the 58-yard opening play, Archer managed only 64 yards the rest of the half.
Archer netted minus-23 yards in the third quarter thanks to four sacks of Peevy, and Westlake tacked on two scores in the quarter — a 26-yard TD pass from Johnson to Jakari Christian and a 4-yard scoring run by Johnson.
WESTLAKE 29, ARCHER 14
Archer 0 7 0 7 — 14
Westlake 7 9 13 0 — 29
FIRST QUARTER
Westlake: Travis Booker 11 pass from R.J. Johnson (kick good) 7:26
SECOND QUARTER
Archer: D.J. Moore 20 pass from Caleb Peevy (Miles Hamby kick) 10:07
Westlake: Johnson 1 run (kick good) 2:48
Westlake: Safety, Archer penalty in end zone 1:33
THIRD QUARTER
Westlake: Jakari Christian 26 pass from Johnson (kick failed) 8:27
Westlake: Johnson 4 run (kick good) 2:43
FOURTH QUARTER
Archer: Chase Sellers 16 run (Hamby kick) 1:02
