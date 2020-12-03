Archer Tigers (7-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Andy Dyer
Record: 7-4
Last week: Beat Gainesville 21-14
Milton Eagles (5-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Adam Clack
Record: 10-0
Last week: Beat Peachtree Ridge 45-14
Archer has reached the state quarterfinals five times in the past six seasons (including the past three) — a feat it can accomplish again Friday with a second-round win at Milton.
That task won’t be easy against the undefeated Eagles, a state championship team two years ago. They have a balanced offense with a versatile quarterback in Devin Farrell, a junior with offers from Georgia Tech, Duke and others as a defensive back. Running back Jordan McDonald, also a junior, has an offer list that includes Georgia Tech and Florida State, while tight end Jack Nickel is a Notre Dame commit.
Archer won its state playoff opener with defense and special teams. Punter Edwin Mangual kept Gainesville deep in its own territory for the majority of the game, allowing the Tigers’ offense to maintain a conservative game plan. The special teams even picked up a score when Caleb Wooden blocked a punt and Wilgens Larame scooped it up for a score early in the second half.
The defense’s top performers included Jake Craven (12 tackles, one for loss, one sack), Mangual (five tackles, one pass breakup), Brandon Buck (seven tackles) and Jake Bridges (five tackles, two pass breakups).
“(The first-round game) was one of those classic examples of we’re going to pitch and play defense,” Dyer said. “I knew we were playing well enough defensively if we could keep winning the field position that we were going to be able to put a drive together.”
That drive followed later in the third quarter and ended when Vashaun Stockmann raced for a 54-yard touchdown for a 14-6 lead. Gainesville scored with 3:18 left in the fourth quarter and converted the two-point conversion, forcing the Tigers into a must-score situation to avoid overtime.
The offense got more aggressive on that position and got a pair of 31-yard completions from Stockmann to D.J. Moore, the latter a game-winning TD with 59 seconds left. Moore made leaping catches along the sideline for both big plays.
The winner of Archer-Milton faces the Lowndes-North Cobb winner in the quarterfinals. Archer would be on the road regardless of the Lowndes-North Cobb winner.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Milton won 21-19 in 2018
Location: Milton High School
