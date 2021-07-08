Archer rising senior Caleb Wooden announced his commitment Thursday morning to the Auburn University football program.
Wooden, a defensive back, was a second-team all-county selection by the Daily Post and an honorable mention selection by the Touchdown Club of Gwinnett as a junior. The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder also was a first-team, All-Region 7-AAAAAAA pick after leading Archer with 91 tackles and adding four interceptions.
Wooden, a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com, earned an offer in late June from Auburn, where his brother Colby is a starter on the defensive line. He also had offers from Duke and Georgia Tech among others.
