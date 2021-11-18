An up-and-down football season for Walton was on a high last Friday when the Raiders went to Moultrie and knocked off Colquitt County. It gave them a sweep of Region 1-AAAAAAA’s top two teams after beating Lowndes 34-28 in overtime in the Aug. 21 Corky Kell Classic. It also came on the heels of a 42-14 loss to Marietta in the regular-season finale. Walton has given up 51 points in its other two losses (51-35 to West Forsyth and 51-29 to North Cobb).
Archer is expecting Walton’s best Friday in the Class AAAAAAA second round. The Tigers have been at their best since an 0-4 start while facing a harsh non-region schedule.
They carry a seven-game winning streak into the second round, giving up only 14 total points during that span — 7 to Duluth and 7 to Alpharetta in last week’s first-round rout. They have shutouts in the other five wins..
The Archer defense was led last week by Caleb Wooden (six tackles, one for loss, one interception), Abraham Muzkwiza (six tackles, one for loss, one sack), Jacob Bridges (nine tackles) and Sam Rwibuka (four tackles). Archer’s offense ran the ball well against Alpharetta behind Trey Richardson, Brian Williams and the offensive front, which led to big games from Chad Alexander (nine rushes, 173 yards, three touchdowns) and Chase Sellers (nine rushes, 107 yards, two TDs). Frank Osorio added three catches for 51 yards and a TD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.