LAWRENCEVILLE — After an 0-4 start to the season in non-region play, Archer’s football team completed the turnaround in grand style.
The Tigers shut out Norcross 9-0 to complete a perfect 6-0 season in Region 7-AAAAAAA play, clinching the program’s first region championship since 2017 and fourth in program history.
“It’s an unbelievable feeling for these kids and this coaching staff,” Archer head coach Andy Dyer said. “Like a lot of people, we’ve worked our tails off all year to get to this point.”
Defense was the biggest reason Archer (6-4, 6-0) managed to turn its season around, and it was what got it over the final regular season hurdle on Friday. Archer pitched its fifth shutout in six region games, holding Norcross (7-3, 5-1) scoreless on six trips into plus territory throughout the night.
Archer’s dynamic offense that was averaging 45 points per game in region play was held largely in check by the Blue Devils, but it played a mistake-free football game with zero turnovers and mustered up three field goal drives to provide the scoring.
The first of the trio was an 18-play, 69-yard march that ate over eight minutes of first half clock. The drive started when Norcross punted from the Archer 36 and had to settle for a touchback. The Tigers ran the ball with Chase Sellers and Chad Alexander on 15 out of 18 snaps, moving the ball down the field for Miles Hamby to make a 31-yard field goal.
The offensive star of the night for Norcross was quarterback A.J. Watkins, who rushed and threw for over 100 yards in the game. But for as well as he moved the ball, he did make a pair of mistakes that stalled drives. In the first half, he threw a third-down interception to Archer safety and Auburn commit Caleb Wooden at the Archer 9-yard-line, and he fumbled the ball at the Archer 30-yard-line on Norcross’ first possession of the second half.
“I think it was really a throwback football game tonight,” Dyer said. “Both of us were trying to control the ball and pound the football up in there and play great defense. We were able to get good enough field position to kick three field goals.”
Those two turnovers were the high points of a dominant defensive effort for the Tigers, but the lead was only 3-0 into the fourth quarter. But on a crucial third-and-7 early in the quarter, the Tigers hit the first explosive play of the night.
Quarterback Caleb Peevy threw a jump ball up to receiver Frank Osorio, and he came down with it for a gain of 33 yards. That pass set up the second Hamby field goal of the night, but it gave Norcross a chance to score a touchdown and steal the region championship late.
This time a special teams play closed the door for the Blue Devils.
Norcross elected to punt on fourth-and-3 from its own 46, but a bad snap on the punt set the Tigers up with the ball at the Norcross 22. The Tigers milked three minutes off the clock and kicked one more field goal to extend the lead to two possessions and put the region championship on ice.
“Our guys pride themselves so much on the work they put in,” Dyer said about the defense. “Any time you get a shutout in sports that’s big, so we’re proud of them.”
Along with the region championship, Archer secured a No. 1 seed in the state playoffs and guaranteed itself a home playoff game in at least the first two rounds of the playoffs. The state playoff run will start against Alpharetta, while Norcross will also open the postseason at home against Cherokee next Friday.
But Friday it was all about the region championship. The Tigers went from an 0-4 start to seeing their students storm the field to celebrate winning a championship with them. In the middle of the frenetic scrum, Dyer praised his team for battling through practices all year and overcoming the adversity of the tough start. And in a moment of reflection, he thought about how he would celebrate the accomplishment.
“I am going to have a bacon, egg and cheese sandwich at the Waffle House,” Dyer said with a smile on his face when asked about how he would celebrate.
And while the head coach will be enjoying a sandwich, it was the donut Archer’s defense put on the scoreboard that made the difference with the title on the line.
ARCHER 9, NORCROSS 0
Norcross 0 0 0 0 — 0
Archer 0 3 0 6 — 9
FIRST QUARTER
None
SECOND QUARTER
Archer: Miles Hamby 28 FG 8:51
THIRD QUARTER
None
FOURTH QUARTER
Archer: Hamby 31 FG 10:19
Archer: Hamby 20 FG 3:13
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.