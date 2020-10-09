LAWRENCEVILLE — Everyone got involved for Archer’s football team in the Region 7-AAAAAAA opener Friday night.
Ten players had a touch for the Tigers (2-3, 1-0), totaling 379 scrimmage yards in a 49-0 bludgeoning of Dunwoody (0-2, 0-2) at Archer Community Stadium.
A pedestrian first quarter on offense turned into a 35-point second quarter explosion for Archer’s ground game. Andy Dyer’s team picked up 298 rushing yards on 25 first-half carries, and finished the night with 357 yards on the ground.
“We wanted to get things going on the ground early,” Dyer said. “We really challenged our team to run the football this week."
Chase Sellers took the challenge of getting it going early head on, opening the scoring frenzy going on Archer’s opening possession. He capped off a 45-yard drive with a 10-yard run to the corner of the end zone, and the offense never looked back from there. Sellers bookended the first half with scores; his only other carry of the half was a 15-yard score with 38 ticks left before the break.
The Tigers scored on six out of their seven first half possessions, and got the second quarter going with a contribution from lead back Schmari Campbell. Campbell led the Tigers in rushing yards with 134 yards on just seven carries, and he wasn’t done scoring either. He joined Sellers in the multi-touchdown club with a 61-yard burst off right tackle later in the second quarter.
The longest of the Archer rushing plays came on a second-and-25 play after a penalty and a bad snap midway through the frame. Backup quarterback Wilgens Larame took a direct snap 82 yards to the end zone after slipping past a pair of Dunwoody tacklers, a play that accounted for almost all of his 97 yards in the game.
Renoldo Spivey Jr. became the fourth Tiger to score with an 11-yard run late in the first half, accounting for almost half of his 24 yards on one touch.
And while the offense was running up and down the field at will, Archer’s defense didn’t spend long on the field. The Wildcats picked up just four first downs all night, and finished with just 38 yards of total offense thanks to a pair of first-half bad snaps that resulted in heavy losses.
“Coach (Joel) Bridges and the staff came up with a great game plan,” Dyer said on his defense. “From there it’s just about lining up right, running to the football and executing. Our guys did that tonight.”
Archer forced its first turnover of the game with five minutes remaining in the third quarter when senior linebacker Aaron McNair pounced on a Dunwoody fumble inside the five to set up another scoring opportunity for the home team. Jaylen Stewart became the ninth Tiger to receive a touch and the fifth to score two plays later with a dive into the end zone from two yards out.
The outcome of the game was never in doubt, but Dyer still wanted to see his team finish the drill. His team is still recovering from an 0-3 start to the season, and the region slate is only just beginning.
“A lot of guys got involved that wouldn’t normally get a chance to play in close games,” Dyer said of the second half. “They took advantage of their opportunities tonight.”
The Tigers will aim to claw back to .500 on the season overall next week with a trip to Meadowcreek on Friday night, but Dyer knows his team is still batting 1.000 where it counts.
“We have three seasons,” Dyer said. “We have the (non-region) preseason, the region schedule and the postseason. We’re 1-0 in this season. Now it’s about getting to practice on Monday and preparing to do it again.”
ARCHER 49, DUNWOODY 0
Dunwoody 0 0 0 0 — 0
Archer 7 35 7 0 — 49
FIRST QUARTER
Archer: Chase Sellers 10 rush (Javier Juarez kick) 7:33
SECOND QUARTER
Archer: Schmari Campbell 6 rush (Juarez kick) 11:34
Archer: Wilgens Larame 82 rush (Juarez kick) 8:28
Archer: Renoldo Spivey Jr. 11 rush (Juarez kick) 5:46
Archer: Campbell 61 rush (Juarez kick) 2:44
Archer: Sellers 25 rush (Juarez kick) :38
THIRD QUARTER
Archer: Jaylen Stewart 2 rush (Juarez kick) 3:38
FOURTH QUARTER
None
