LAWRENCEVILLE — Paced by the race’s top three finishers, Archer’s boys cross country team toppled Gwinnett County champion Norcross for the Region 7-AAAAAAA championship Saturday at Tribble Mill Park.
The Tigers, fourth at county, had 29 points to Norcross’ 31.
Individual champion Sebasthian Rodriguez led the way with a time of 16 minutes, 34 seconds, and teammates Miles Ferguson (16:37) and Skylar Taylor (16:45) were close behind in second and third. Steven McCartney (10th, 17:48), Elijah Lamb (13th, 18:20) and Mac McCartney (17th, 19:03) also were in the top 20.
Archer’s girls (47) made it a sweep with an ultra-close win over Norcross (48). Ashley Annis (third, 20:36) was the top girls finisher for the Tigers, who also put Emily Cragin (sixth, 21:03), Paige Sandidge (ninth, 21:28) and Lahna Wempner (10th, 21:45) in the top 10.
Norcross had the girls runner-up in Claudia Gatti (20:01), who finished behind only Dunwoody’s Claire Shelton (19:52). Teammates Kyra Andrews (fourth, 20:49), Ana Yerbabuena (11th, 21:51) and Mae Lea Gordon (14th, 22:10) also were in the top 20.
The runner-up Norcross boys had top-10 finishes from Miguel Schlicht (fourth, 16:54), Delfino Juarez (fifth, 16:58), Elliott Januzelli (sixth, 17:00), Eric Van Ness (seventh, 17:02) and Yonas Chimbanda (ninth, 17:33), as well as top-20 runs from Irving Murueta (11th, 17:51) and Ephraim Rowell (16th, 19:01).
Duluth’s boys took third and Discovery’s boys were fourth to clinch trips to state. Duluth was led by Shaw McGuire (14th, 18:52), Tino Imbesi (18th, 19:06) and Alexander Abdallah (20th, 19:19). Discovery was led by Jorge Patino (12th, 17:57) and Alex Cantero (19th, 19:14).
Duluth’s girls placed fourth behind seventh-place runner Lyric Minter (21:25) and teammates Kaitlyn Parker (12th, 21:57) and Sabrina Mejia (16th, 22:15). Individually, the Discovery girls’ Sol Mendoza was eighth in 21:27 and Taylor Watkins was 15th in 22:15.
