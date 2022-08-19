A5R556525QN_ArcherTigersOvalgray_large.jpg

CUMMING — An active West Forsyth defense, paired with a stout running game, powered West Forsyth to a 21-7 victory over Archer in Thursday night’s Corky Kell Classic.

The host Wolverines sacked Archer quarterback Justin Johnson six times, and kept the Tigers off balance offensively throughout the season-opening high school football game, the debut of new Archer head coach Dante Williams. West Forsyth rushed for 231 yards despite losing star running back Peyton Streko (10 rushes, 77 yards) early because of concussion protocol.

