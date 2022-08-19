CUMMING — An active West Forsyth defense, paired with a stout running game, powered West Forsyth to a 21-7 victory over Archer in Thursday night’s Corky Kell Classic.
The host Wolverines sacked Archer quarterback Justin Johnson six times, and kept the Tigers off balance offensively throughout the season-opening high school football game, the debut of new Archer head coach Dante Williams. West Forsyth rushed for 231 yards despite losing star running back Peyton Streko (10 rushes, 77 yards) early because of concussion protocol.
Backup Ryder Stewart rushed 13 times for 101 yards, including a 47-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for a 14-0 lead. West Forsyth went up 7-0 in the first quarter on Jack Tomlinson’s 8-yard TD pass to Henry Delp.
Archer’s only successful offensive drive came late in the second quarter, culminating with a 17-yard TD pass from Johnson to William Wallace that trimmed the deficit to 14-7 at halftime. Johnson finished 17 of 24 passing for 148 yards despite constant pressure from the Wolverines, and Wallace had game highs of six catches for 119 yards.
West Forsyth stretched its lead to 21-7 in the third quarter on Tomlinson’s short TD pass to Hunter Green.
The Wolverines finished with a 355-196 edge in offensive yards.
Archer’s Nissi Mukulu was the game’s top tackler with 10 stops (2.5 for losses), and he also had a fumble recovery. Vandale Nute added eight tackles, one pass breakup and one quarterback hurry.
WEST FORSYTH 21, ARCHER 7
Archer 0 7 0 0 — 7
West Forsyth 7 7 7 0 — 21
FIRST QUARTER
West Forsyth: Henry Delp 8 pass from Jack Tomlinson (Niko Nunez kick) 2:58
SECOND QUARTER
West Forsyth: Ryder Stewart 47 run (Nunez kick) 3:35
Archer: William Wallace 17 pass from Justin Johnson (Miles Hamby kick) 1:02
THIRD QUARTER
West Forsyth: Hunter Green 4 pass from Jack Tomlinson (Nunez kick) 2:51
