LAWRENCEVILLE — Friday night's football game was favorable for Archer in the early going, but the Tigers struggled to score points with those chances, ultimately falling to Walton, 34-7.
The Tigers had their opportunities in plus territory but were not able to score points until the fourth quarter.
"I'm so proud of these guys and how they just keep fighting," said Archer head coach Andy Dyer. "They built themselves to get into this position and carried on the Archer tradition."
Frank Osorio returned the opening kickoff 37 yards to the Walton 45, but the Tigers were unable to move the ball on their first drive.
Later in the first quarter, the Tigers drove deep into Walton territory, after starting inside their own 20. A 35-yard pass from Carter Peevy to Osorio, coupled with a targeting penalty, moved the ball down to the Walton 35. That was followed by a 16-yard completion to Al Edwards. But the drive stalled and the Tigers turned the ball over on downs four plays later.
On the very next play, Walton quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski found Nate Lyons over the middle for a 75-yard touchdown pass to give the Raiders a 7-0 lead with 1:54 to go in the first quarter.
Archer moved the ball again on its next drive, getting completions of 22 and 23 yards to Osorio. However, Peevy was intercepted by Ashton Woods, giving the ball right back to the Raiders.
From there, Walton took advantage, driving 64 yards on nine plays. Three-straight completions of 11, 13, and 11 yards moved the ball down to the 34. Later, Hecklinski saw a hole in the defense and rushed 20 yards into the end zone to give the Raiders a 14-0 lead with 7:56 to go in the second quarter.
The Raiders added a 23-yard field goal by Lucien Michelin just before halftime, increasing their lead to 17-0.
Archer looked to put its first points on the board on its first drive of the second half, but a fumble by Chase Sellers on the 10 was recovered by Walton, putting the Raiders back in business.
After moving the ball 36 yards in five plays, Walton scored again when Hecklinski found Marcus Allen for a 49-yard touchdown strike to make it 24-0 more than midway through the third quarter.
Walton added 10 more points in the fourth quarter before Archer got on the board.
After a field goal by Walton, Archer's D.J. Moore took the kickoff back 36 yards down to the Walton 35. On the next play, Peevy found Moore open for a 35-yard touchdown pass, making the score 34-7.
Peevy led the Tigers, going 12-for-20 for 182 yards, while Osorio had five catches for 98 yards.
Walton's two quarterbacks (Hecklinski and Zak Rozsman) combined to go 15-for-23 for 294 yards.
Walton 7 10 7 10 - 34
Archer 0 0 0 7 - 7
FIRST QUARTER
Walton: Nate Lyons 75 pass from Jeremy Hecklinski (Lucien Michelin kick) 1:54
SECOND QUARTER
Walton: Hecklinski 20 run (Michelin kick) 7:56
Walton: Michelin 23 FG :06
THIRD QUARTER
Walton: Marcus Allen 49 pass from Hecklinski (Michelin kick) 5:05
FOURTH QUARTER
Walton: Austin Williams 1 run (Michelin kick) 11:56
Walton: Michelin 24 FG 8:13
Archer: D.J. Moore 35 pass from Caleb Peevy (Miles Hamby kick) 7:46
