BUFORD — The inaugural Buford Classic will have a champion from Gwinnett County.
The host Wolves and Archer both won semifinal games Thursday in the boys basketball tournament, setting up an all-Gwinnett title game Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Buford squeaked past Carrollton 58-56 in the semifinals, holding off two shot attempts in the waning seconds, one that was blocked by David Burnett. Burnett had a team-high 14 points along with three rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Torre Costin added 13 points in the win.
Archer defeated Sequoyah 64-40 in the other semifinal. Elijah Davis (12 points, seven rebounds), Kahmare Holmes (15 points, eight rebounds, three assists), Jaylen Richardson (13 points, eight rebounds, three steals), Darrian Joseph (eight points, three assists, two rebounds), Courtland Walker (seven points, five rebounds, two steals) and Aiden Ifill (four points, four rebounds) led the Tigers.
Shiloh rebounded from its opening loss in the Buford Classic by defeating West Forsyth 54-46 Thursday. The Generals’ top scorers were Emmanuel Okogie (12 points), Nazir Griffin (11 points) and Tylis Jordan (11 points).
Shiloh will face neighboring South Gwinnett for the consolation bracket championship at 6 p.m. Friday. South bounced back from a first-round loss to defeat Walnut Grove on Thursday.
