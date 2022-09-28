Archer Tigers (4-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Dante Williams
Record: 1-4
Last week: Had a bye
Brookwood Broncos (4-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Philip Jones
Record: 2-3
Last week: Beat South Forsyth 41-24
Archer and Brookwood open their Region 4-AAAAAAA football schedule a day early with impending weather from Hurricane Ian moving the matchup to Thursday from Friday. Both teams enter on a high note.
Archer, off last week, earned its first win of the season — and the first for new head coach Dante Williams — two weeks ago with a 20-18 victory over Shiloh. The Tigers were in control with a 20-6 late before they had to hold off a Shiloh two-point conversion to escape with a win.
Justin Johnson completed an eye-popping 93 percent of his passes (28 of 30) for 126 yards and a touchdown in the win over Shiloh, and also rushed for 80 yards. Chad Alexander rushed for 55 yards (11 per carry) and a TD, and William Wallace had five catches for 28 yards and a TD. Gerardo Garza (81 percent blocking grade) and Barry Richardson (83 percent blocking grade) played well up front.
The Tigers’ defense was led by Caden Wade (four tackles, one sack), Kendall Lee (five tackles, one for loss, 84 percent grade), Sam Rwibuka (three tackles, one sack, four QB hurries), Van Nute (seven tackles, one interception, 73 percent grade) and Russell Richmond (89 percent grade, two tackles, one interception, two pass breakups).
Brookwood snapped a three-game losing streak — to Walton, Collins Hill and Bishop Gorman (Nev.) — with last Friday’s 41-24 win over South Forsyth. The Broncos needed a positive outcome after the most lopsided loss in school history to national power Bishop Gorman.
Brookwood also got a sizzling night from its quarterback in its most recent win. Dylan Lonergan completed 30 of 38 passes for 405 yards and four TDs, and rushed for 47 yards, while three of his receivers went over the 100-yard mark — Miles Massengill (10 catches for 127 yards), Bryce Dopson (four catches for 101 yards, three TDs) and Lee Niles (six catches for 105 yards, TD). Jumal Prothro (10 rushes for 36 yards, TD, five catches for 47 yards) also played a key role in the offense, and both Correy Mays (96 percent blocking grade) and Jovany Garcia Brake (90 percent blocking grade) stood out on the line.
The Brookwood defense was led last week by Noah Holton (10 tackles, one sack, one interception, one QB pressure), Cali Gober (nine tackles), Malcolm McCain (11 tackles, one for loss, one pass breakup), Shaman Lewis (nine tackles) and Myles Parker (seven tackles).
Brookwood has lost its last four games with Archer with its last victory in the series coming in 2012.
When: Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Archer won 25-17 in 2017
Location: Brookwood High School
