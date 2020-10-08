Dunwoody Wildcats (7-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Michael Nash
Record: 0-1, 0-1 region
Last week: Lost to Norcross 40-3
Archer Tigers (7-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Andy Dyer
Record: 1-3, 0-0 region
Last week: Beat North Gwinnett 14-13
Inexperienced Archer broke through last week for its first win against a brutal, early-season schedule. It rode defense and special teams to a 14-13 win at North Gwinnett, a nice boost heading into Friday’s region opener against Dunwoody.
Edwin Mangual had the defensive play of the game for the Tigers against North, taking an interception back 78 yards for a touchdown. He also had three tackles and two pass breakups.
Jake Craven also had a huge game defensively with 14 tackles (10 solos) and two sacks, as did Andrew Spearman (five tackles, interception) and Caleb Wooden (nine tackles, interception).
Negative plays hurt Archer’s offense last Friday, but there were bright spots on that side of the ball. Renoldo Spivey had 17 carries for 61 yards and his team’s only offensive TD.
Dunwoody opened its COVID-19-delayed season last Friday with a lopsided loss to Norcross in both teams’ region opener.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
Location: Archer High School
