LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer squeaked out a 63-61 overtime win over Gainesville on Wednesday, advancing to the second round of the Class AAAAAAA boys basketball playoffs.
The Tigers (15-12) will face No. 1-ranked Milton in the Sweet Sixteen.
Christian Drummer (17 points, seven rebounds, three steals), Mekhi Carter (16 points, six assists, two steals), Ryen Jones (11 points, eight rebounds, four steals), Damoni Harrison (six points, seven rebounds) and Kyle Collins (four points, four rebounds) were among Archer’s top performers.
