SNELLVILLE — The Archer boys basketball team rode two runs and four quarters of stingy defense to a 52-43 victory over Cherokee in the Deep South Classic championship game Wednesday night.
Active hands on the perimeter and in the paint for the Tigers stifled the usually electric Warrior attack all night long.
Archer head coach Joel Lecoeuvre was one of many pleased to see his team’s defensive dominance.
“(Defense) is what we talk about all the time," Lecoeuvre said. "It’s how you get on the floor. If you can guard, you can play and if you can score and shots go in on top of that, it’s just a bonus, but we want five guys that can guard the ball."
The Tiger offense got off to a fast start, mounting a 10-3 run in the opening minutes before the Warriors enjoyed a 10-0 run of their own to end the first quarter with a 13-10 lead.
The second quarter saw more of the same, as points were kept at a premium by both defenses. A few last-minute layups followed by a three in the closing seconds gave Archer a 23-20 lead at the break.
Archer jumped out to another 10-3 run in the third quarter and never looked back from there. The Tigers entered the fourth up 35-28.
Long Tiger possessions and more strong defense mixed with an influx in points in the final quarter put the Warriors to bed once and for all.
Runs in the first and third quarters carried the bulk load of Archer’s offensive production.
“We had a lot of good ball movement early. Just kind of playing and moving and cutting and making that extra pass early kind of made our secondary stuff,” Lecoeuvre said. “Then in the third quarter, it was all defensive dribbling. We were all getting out in transition and getting stops and steals and not setting up half court offense.”
Christian Drummer (14 points, four steals, three assists), Damoni Harrison (14 points) and Major Freeman (13 points) led the way for the Tigers, who improve to 7-4 on the year after the tournament victory.
“(This win) is huge, you know. The Deep South Classic is one of most sacred tournaments in metro Atlanta," Lecoeuvre said. "We love coming here… Any time you win a trophy, it’s a pretty big deal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.