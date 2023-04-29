MARIETTA — The Walton boys soccer team earned its first trip to the state finals in 12 years with a 2-0 victory over Archer in the semifinals of the Class AAAAAAA playoffs at Raider Valley on Friday.

The Raiders scored both of their goals in the first half to secure the win and advance to a matchup with last year's state runner-up Lambert in the AAAAAAA championship game at Mercer University in Macon next Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.