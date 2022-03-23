thumbnail_Image.jpg
LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer’s boys soccer team stunned previously unbeaten Clarke Central, ranked second in Class AAAAA, with a 3-0 victory Tuesday night.

Barzee Blama, Shaddai Campbell and Ayomide Sheba scored goals for the Tigers, while Blama, Belmin Omeragic and Joel Diaz had assists.

Goalkeeper Riyad Zecic posted the shutout, while Diego Olla, Alex Ruiz, Ryan Waters, Devin Bodnarescu and Ade Oroyemi also played well in the win.

