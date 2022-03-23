urgent Archer boys soccer knocks off unbeaten, No. 2-ranked Clarke Central From Staff Reports Mar 23, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Special Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer’s boys soccer team stunned previously unbeaten Clarke Central, ranked second in Class AAAAA, with a 3-0 victory Tuesday night.Barzee Blama, Shaddai Campbell and Ayomide Sheba scored goals for the Tigers, while Blama, Belmin Omeragic and Joel Diaz had assists. Goalkeeper Riyad Zecic posted the shutout, while Diego Olla, Alex Ruiz, Ryan Waters, Devin Bodnarescu and Ade Oroyemi also played well in the win. Recommended for you +7 6 reasons for the surge in commercial real estate transactions in 2021 EquityMultiple Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 