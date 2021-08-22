The Archer boys and North Gwinnett girls won the team titles at Saturday’s Northeast Georgia Championships cross country meet.
Archer’s Miles Ferguson won the boys individual championship in 16 minutes, 16.72 seconds, and teammate Steven McCartney was second in 17:06.89. They were backed up by teammates Michael Beson (19th, 18:30.39), Zach Szanti (24th, 18:45.98) and Jonah Ferguson (30th, 19:01.10).
The North boys took runner-up honors behind Archer with Yianni Pothoulakis (seventh, 17:30.86), Will Collett (11th, 17:49.39), Matthew Drane (15th, 18:11.96) and Henry Maddox (22nd, 18:41.52) leading the way. Norcross’ boys were 10th with a pair of top-30 finishers in Alex Chimbanda (14th, 18:04.04) and Quinn Skurpski (27th, 18:56.11).
North’s girls put eight runners in the top 30 during their run to the championship, highlighted by Tori Meyer (sixth, 20:55.32), Ellie Brink (seventh, 21:06.47) and Marianna Gazzara (ninth, 21:25.41) in the top 10. Sacha Brickey was 11th (21:34.41) and Maddy Tilson was 13th (21:43.02), and North also had Kate Lewis (19th, 22:21.87) and Lizzy Pope (20th, 22:45.56) in the top 20 and Arianna Meyer in 30th (23:46.14).
The girls runner-up was Norcross, which was led by the second-place individual in Kyra Andrews (20:09.06). The Blue Devils had three other runners in the top 30 — Alexa Foster (17th, 22:03.15), Kylie Dommert (18th, 22:11.57) and Elkin Regina (22nd, 23:06.47).
Brookwood’s girls took fourth behind Hannah Mobley (14th, 21:45.61), Jillian Rovie (21st, 23:00.63), Lauren Thisdale (24th, 23:14.09) and Kayla Deckers (25th, 23:27.50). Archer’s girls finished eighth but had one of the meet’s top individuals in Emily Cragin, who was fifth in 20:47.51.
