NORCROSS — The fourth-seeded Archer boys basketball team went on the road Wednesday and stunned No. 1 seed Norcross in a 44-42 upset in the Region 7-AAAAAAA Tournament semifinals.
The Tigers advance to Friday’s 6:30 p.m. region title game at Discovery. They will face Berkmar for the title. Norcross plays host Discovery at 6 p.m. Thursday in the third-place game.
Archer (14-11) relied on its defense to get past Norcross (19-7).
“Norcross is so talented and athletic, we wanted to keep them out the paint and make them work defensively,” Archer boys coach Joel Lecoeuvre said.
Christian Drummer had 19 points, five rebounds and two steals, along with making the game-winning free throws. Damoni Harrison (five points, five rebounds) also had a huge 3-pointer with 3:27 remaining to break a 39-39 tie.
Team captain Mekhi Carter (three points, four assists, two steals) was key in fullcourt pressure and man-to-man defense throughout the win, while fellow guard Major Freeman (five points, three assists, three rebounds, two steals) also played well. Archer also got impact play from 6-foot-4 Ryen Jones, who had eight points and five rebounds in his second game of the season. Jones injured his knee on the second day of practice, had surgery and was cleared recently to return.
“The kids did an amazing job executing,” Lecoeuvre said. “These boys are so locked in and together. Their spirit has inspired me. Losing a lot of great players last year to graduation, Mekhi and Drummer have done an amazing job leading this group of talented juniors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.