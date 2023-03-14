Jackson County High School has announced the hire of Joel Lecoeuvre as its new head boys basketball coach on Tuesday.
Lecoeuvre has served in the same position for the past 10 seasons at Archer High School in Gwinnett County.
“We are excited to welcome Coach Lecoeuvre to Jackson County," Jackson County athletic director Brad Hayes said. "Our hiring committee was extremely impressed with his energy and passion for teaching the game. Coach Lecoeuvre is a proven winner with an impressive body of work.
“His teams are well known for being highly disciplined and for how hard they play. We want to compete to be the best in all of our sports, and we believe that he is the coach who can build our boys basketball program into a consistent winner.”
During his 10 seasons at Archer, Lecoeuvre led the Tigers to six state playoff appearances and five Sweet 16 appearances. His team made it to the Elite Eight during the 2021 season. During this past season, the Tigers were ranked inside the top 10 of the Class AAAAAAA poll for nine weeks.
The decision to move to Jackson County High School was all about the upcoming challenge for Lecoeuvre, who says he is dedicated to building a winning program.
“I want to try to build something in a growing community,” Lecoeuvre said. “A community that wants a winner. It’s a community that supports athletics. I want to turn Jackson County basketball into a state tournament, a state-power type of team.
“I am looking forward to just getting involved in a new community and meeting the players, kids in the high school. And figuring out which kids want to grind and show this program what it’s like to work at a high level.”
Playing at a high level is something Lecoeuvre said he will be bringing to Jackson County High School. He said players should expect to see an up-tempo, fast-paced style of basketball for the Panthers, that will begin on the defensive end.
Lecoeuvre is a graduate of North Gwinnett High School and played college basketball at Armstrong Atlantic State University. He began his teaching and coaching career at Parkview High School before serving as a graduate assistant at Armstrong during the 2006-2008 seasons.
He then was named the head boys basketball coach at Windsor Forest High School in Savannah, where he led his teams to the state tournament three out of five seasons. Lecoeuvre moved back to Gwinnett County prior to the 2013-14 school year. He also coached football at Archer High School.
Lecoeuvre and his wife, Christina — the head volleyball coach at Buford — have two daughters, Maci and Makinley.
