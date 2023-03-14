DSC_0784.JPG

Archer head coach Joel Lecoeuvre shots instructions during a 2019 game with Grayson.

 Will Hammock

Jackson County High School has announced the hire of Joel Lecoeuvre as its new head boys basketball coach on Tuesday.

Lecoeuvre has served in the same position for the past 10 seasons at Archer High School in Gwinnett County.

