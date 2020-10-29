Berkmar Patriots (7-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Willie Gary
Record: 1-5, 0-3 region
Last week: Beat Lakeside-DeKalb 20-14
Archer Tigers (7-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Andy Dyer
Record: 3-3, 2-0 region
Last week: Had a bye
Archer has been impressive since an 0-3 start against a difficult schedule, winning three straight over North Gwinnett (14-13), Dunwoody (49-0) and Meadowcreek (49-14). It had a bye to get ready for a region stretch run that begins with Berkmar and follows with Discovery, Duluth and Norcross.
In its most recent game with Meadowcreek, Archer got explosive offensive plays from a variety of sources, including quarterback Vashaun Stockmann (5-for-5 passing, 139 yards, two TDs, three rushes for 41 yards), Chase Sellers (two rushes for 89 yards, TD), D.J. Moore (66-yard TD) and Andrew Dyer (three catches for 63 yards, TD). The defensive standouts included Sam Rwibuka (six tackles, three for losses, one sack), Jose Quezada (four tackles, one for loss), Jackson McCrary (three tackles, one for loss, one pass breakup) and Caleb Wooden (five tackles, one for loss, one PAT block).
Berkmar also brings some positive energy into the game after picking up its first win last week against Lakeside. The Patriots built an early lead and hung on behind a defense that recorded nine sacks.
“We still made a lot of mistakes on both sides of the ball, but the defense did tackle a little bit better until the end of the game. I’m glad we got the win, they needed it,” Gary said. “(Offensively), it was a little bit of everything. We’re going to keep it going, man. That’s all we can do.”
The offense got off to a great start last week with a Kendall Braxton TD run followed by a 41-yard TD pass from JerMahri Hill to Caylon Washington. Hill also threw a third-quarter TD pass to Jaron Ford.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Archer won 49-0 in 2015
Location: Archer High School
