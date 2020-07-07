SagerStrong Foundation announced this week the addition of a scholarship component to the SagerStrong Foundation Hometown Hero Award, made possible through a generous donation from Rand Refrigeration.
The SagerStrong Foundation Hometown Hero Award honors a pediatric leukemia patient annually that embodies everything that the SagerStrong Foundation stands for: perseverance, strength and, above all, courage. The program was created in Craig Sager's memory to inspire and "lift up" young patients in their fight to know that they have so many others "fighting" in their corner with them. Last year’s winner was honored at the inaugural SagerStrong Stadium Fun Run at what is now Truist Park, and brought back to a Braves game to lead the pre-game parade to create more awareness about this difficult disease.
This year, the SagerStrong Foundation Hometown Hero Award winner will also receive a scholarship gift, to the college or trade school of their choice, as inspiration and a promise for keeping strong in their fight to beat blood cancer. The scholarship gift will be $2500 to the 2020 winner.
"Rand Refrigeration is proud to support the SagerStrong Foundation's Hometown Hero Award program," said Randi Davis Minor, principal, Rand Refrigeration. "We are grateful for the opportunity to give back to our community. Helping others to achieve their dreams in the face of adversity and challenges, like those that pediatric blood cancer patients face every day, is a wonderful way we can help make a difference."
To learn more about the award and the organization's first Hometown Hero, Peyton White, and her story, click here: https://sagerstrongfoundation.org/peytons-story/
To nominate someone or to apply for the 2020 Hometown Hero Award, click here: https://sagerstrongfoundation.org/hometown-hero-award/
The SagerStrong Foundation honors the late Craig Sager, a Turner Sports broadcaster and NBA sideline reporter, known for his colorful suits and ties, with a personality to match. Sager succumbed to cancer in 2016.
