Appalachian State senior teammates and Mountain View grads Kaiden Smith and Jalen Virgil earned Sun Belt Conference weekly awards Monday.
Smith was selected as College Sports Madness’ Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week after making a career-best 12 tackles (10 solos) in a 34-26 win at Georgia Southern. He also had a fourth-quarter interception and a pass breakup. Two of his tackles stopped Georgia Southern third-down plays short of a first down.
Virgil was named the Sun Belt’s Special Teams Player of the Week after he scored two touchdowns, including a 100-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter to give the Mountaineers their first lead. It was the first time in program history a fourth-quarter kickoff return score erased a deficit and gave Appalachian State a lead.
He also had three catches for 45 yards with a contested TD catch in the back of the end zone on a third-and-goal from the 16-yard line. His 33-yard diving catch set up a field goal that extended a five-point lead to 34-26.
