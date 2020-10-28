The APGA Tour, professional golf’s newly-prominent developmental tour promoting diversity in the sport, will conduct tournaments next year on five TPC courses, including the TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth.
The Sugarloaf stop will be the Aug. 8-10, 2021 APGA Tour Championship. The mission of the APGA Tour is to bring greater diversity to the game of golf by developing minorities for careers in golf.
“Our partnership with the APGA has evolved over the past eight years. It may have started with writing a check, but since 2018, we have been able to enhance the Tour’s growth with instruction, course access and additional funding,” said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan. “We are so excited for what is to come in 2021 – between growing TPC Network course access to the player development funds for existing and future APGA members. We look forward to helping Ken Bentley and his team achieve their goals of advancing minority golfers in the professional ranks.”
