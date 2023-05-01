... HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND STRONG
WINDS...
Relative Humidities approaching 25 percent can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon. Winds will be out of the west at 15
to 20 mph with gusts near 30 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Antoine Stroud is back in Gwinnett County, this time as a head basketball coach.
Stroud, a longtime assistant in the county, has been hired as the Archer boys basketball coach as a replacement for the outgoing Joel Lecoeuvre, who was named head coach at Jackson County in March. Lecoeuvre was Archer’s head coach for 10 seasons — guiding the team to six state playoff appearances — after he replaced Tim Watkins, the Tigers’ current athletic director and the school’s first basketball coach.
“It’s great. Archer’s a great place,” Stroud said of his new job. “Coach Watkins is awesome. I’ve known him forever. I’m happy to be back in Gwinnett. When I was at Druid Hills, we had great success, but just for me to come back and get a chance to coach in 7A is great. I know what I’m getting into in this region, great players, great coaches, everything. I look forward to coaching this group. Coach Lecoeuvre did a great job when he was here. It’s a great program. I’m happy to be back in Gwinnett. I’m fortunate.”
The 35-year-old Stroud had a successful run the past four seasons as head boys coach at Druid Hills. His 2021-22 team went 25-5 and made the Elite Eight.
“We are thrilled to have Coach Antoine Stroud at Archer,” Watkins said. “He is a man of phenomenal character, enthusiasm and work ethic who has great experience and proven success in high school basketball.”
Stroud spent a large portion of his coaching career as an assistant in Gwinnett, first at Shiloh from 2011-17. He was junior varsity head coach all six years for the Generals, and won three JV region titles.
He won another JV region title in 2017-18 at Duluth, where he was an assistant for one season before joining his father Anthony, Stone Mountain's head coach, in 2018-19. Anthony Stroud was a longtime head coach in Georgia — highlighted by 18 seasons at Southwest DeKalb, where Antoine was his point guard in his high school days — but he has worked in recent seasons as Antoine’s assistant at Druid Hills. He also plans to help Antoine in his new job at Archer.
Coaching is the family profession for three generations of Strouds as Antoine’s grandfather, Cleveland Stroud, coached for more than 30 seasons at Rockdale County and won the 1987 Class AAA state title.
