After a week off, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to the UFC Apex Saturday, October 13 for a card headlined by a terrific showcase of women’s mixed martial arts as top-10 ranked Flyweights look to make a case for a title shot in their first main event start Saturday night at UFC Vegas 62.
Saturday’s main event clash between No. 5-ranked Alexa Grasso and No. 6-ranked Viviane Araujo has been a long time coming as the bout was originally scheduled to take place at UFC San Diego in August. Grasso has proven to be the best technical boxers in the UFC. Having won four out of her last five fights, Grasso is well on her way to completing her quest to become the first Mexican born women’s champion in the UFC.
With a record of 13-4 overall, Grasso has made waves in her recent octagon appearances. First at UFC 258 in February 2021 where Grasso put on a striking clinic in a decisive victory over Maycee Barber. In her most recent octagon appearance in March at UFC Columbus, Grasso showed that her game is evolving as she earned her first career submission victory by rear naked choke over Joanne Wood. Grasso will have to rely on her experience against top competition like Tatiana Suarez and current women’s Strawweight champion Carla Esparza in order to get passed a very well-rounded Viviane Araujo.
The Brazilian Araujo has recorded four knockouts and three submissions in her 11 victories overall. To this point in her career, Araujo has been on the cusp of multiple championship opportunities. The 35-year-old has come up short with losses to title challengers Katlyn Chookagian, and the recently retired Jessica Eye. In an effort to bring Grasso’s 3-fight winning streak at Flyweight to an end and take one step closer to fighting for UFC gold, look for Araujo to use her wrestling to counteract the striking ability of Grosso. Araujo’s 60% takedown accuracy percentage in the UFC is the second best in the Flyweight division only behind that of current women’s Flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko’s takedown accuracy percentage of 70%. With a rematch between Shevchenko and Tallia Santos likely eminent, the outcome of Saturday’s main event could go a long way in deciding who is next in line for a title shot.
In the co-main event, a legend makes his debut at Featherweight as UFC Hall of Famer “Killer" Cub Swanson makes his move down to 135 to face Jonathan Martinez. Throughout his career both in the UFC and WEC, Swanson has been a mainstay at Featherweight. As “killer cub” makes his 41st walk to the octagon. The UFC Hall of Famer is tied for the most wins at Featherweight with 18. Swanson has been known for his unique fan friendly striking style that has produced 13 performance bonuses. Swanson bounced back from a rough stretch in his career with a knockout of Darren Elkins in his last octagon appearance. Now at age 38, Swanson looks to join a growing group of fighters having success at an older age. Swanson looks to continue his resurgence in his Bantamweight debut versus 28-year-old Jonathan Martinez.
Martinez will bring his aggressive style into the octagon Saturday night. The young prospect will be in search of his fourth consecutive win. Martinez has put together a respectable 7-3 Record during his time in the UFC. In what should be an intriguing striking battle, will the move down to Bantamweight pay dividends for Swanson? Or will Martinez use a win over Swanton to catapult into stardom?
With the Flyweight division in limbo as the world awaits the unprecedented quadrilogy between Brandon Moreno and current Flyweight champion Deivison Figueiredo scheduled to take place at UFC 283 in Brazil in early 2023, No. 5-ranked Brandon Royval battles No. 4-ranked Askar Askarov on Saturday’s main card. Askarov enters Saturday night looking to bounce back from a loss to former title challenger Kai Kara France and March, the Russian has used his elite wrestling in route to winning three out of his last four fights. Askarov’s recent 3-1 run includes a win over fellow title contender Alexandre Pantoja. Askarov’s wrestling and submission prowess may be useful to combat Royval’s fierce pace and diverse striking. Royval, a product of Factory X has bounced back from consecutive losses with consecutive wins over Matt Schnell and Rogerio Bontorin. Royval has emerged as a submission artist with nine submissions and 14 wins overall. Royval poses a threat to Askarov in all areas. On Saturday night, both men will be looking for statement win in order to possibly earn a title shot in the near future.
Also continuing on the main card at Middleweight, the bout between Jordan Wright and Dusko Todorovic is sure to provide fireworks early and often. Both men are badly in need of a win as Serbia’s Todorovic is 2-3 in his last five fights including a loss to fellow Dana White’s Contender Series alum Chidi Njokuani. Wright, the “Beverly Hills Ninja”, has fallen out on hard times of late losing two out of the last three fights. Don’t blink or you’ll miss something.
The main card opener takes place in the Light Heavyweight division between Fortis MMA product Alonzo Menifield and Misha Cirkunov. The veterans step into the octagon looking to climb their way back into the top 15. The prelims feature an intriguing matchup in the Middleweight division between Diaz protégé Nick Maximov and Australian prospect Jacob Malkoun.
On the prelims at Flyweight, highly touted Japanese prospect Tatsuro Tairo makes a second appearance in the UFC octagon looking to build off a successful debut. The 22-year-old looks to improve to 12-0 facing Dana White’s Contender Series alum CJ Vegara.
Fans can watch all the action of Saturday’s 12-fight card on ESPN Plus, beginning at 4 p.m. ET with the prelims. The main card will begin at 7 p.m. ET. Saturday’s card is a great precursor to next week’s remarkably stacked UFC 280 card in Abu Dhabi.
Recommended for you
Stacker compiled a list of the counties most concerned about climate change in Georgia using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Click for more.Counties most concerned about climate change in Georgia
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented