MMA: UFC Fight Night-Wood vs Grasso

Mar 26, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, UNITED STATES; Alexa Grasso (blue gloves) reacts to defeating Joanne Wood (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

 Aaron Doster

After a week off, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to the UFC Apex Saturday, October 13 for a card headlined by a terrific showcase of women’s mixed martial arts as top-10 ranked Flyweights look to make a case for a title shot in their first main event start Saturday night at UFC Vegas 62.

Saturday’s main event clash between No. 5-ranked Alexa Grasso and No. 6-ranked Viviane Araujo has been a long time coming as the bout was originally scheduled to take place at UFC San Diego in August. Grasso has proven to be the best technical boxers in the UFC. Having won four out of her last five fights, Grasso is well on her way to completing her quest to become the first Mexican born women’s champion in the UFC.

Recommended for you