CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Gwinnett Stripers had another strong night at the plate, but it was another strong outing by pitcher Kyle Wright that was just as important in a 9-3 win over the Charlotte Knights on Friday night at BB&T Ballpark.
The 23-year-old right-hander (7-4) scattered eight hits and three earned runs with five strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings to win his third straight start.
He got all the support he needed from 13 hits, including three by Adam Duvall, who also blasted his International League-leading 27th home run of the season to help the Stripers (52-39) move to within 1 1/2 games of IL South-leading Durham. Duvall’s homer also leaves him just one short of Ernesto Mejia’s single-season Gwinnett record of 28.
Sean Kazmar Jr. also went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and an RBI, the latter of which came during a six-run top of the sixth that helped Gwinnett break the game open.
Rafael Ortega was 3-for-5 on the night with a homer, a double and two RBIs, while Andres Blanco and Pedro Florimon each adding a hit and two RBIs, with Blanco’s hit being a homer.
The series continues Saturday at 7:04 p.m., with the Stripers sending right-hander Mike Foltynewicz (2-1, 4.75 ERA) to the mound against Charlotte (50-41) right-hander Odrisamer Despaigne (3-3, 3.12 ERA).