LAWRENCEVILLE – For the second straight day, the Georgia Gwinnett College softball team split two games in its Grizzly Classic.
First, the Grizzlies (5-3) defeated College of Coastal Georgia 2-0. Then, they lost in extra innings 8-7 to Bryan College (Tenn.) on Saturday at the Grizzly Softball Complex.
Junior Piper Wagner hit a two-run single in the fifth inning to produce the only offense in the Coastal Georgia contest. The hit drove in senior RaeQuinn Rossetti and junior Ruth Jones.
Sophomore pitcher Alexa Good got out of a jam in the top of the sixth inning as the Mariners (10-2) put runners in scoring position. However, the right hander struck out Bailey Harrison and then got Hayley Dickerson to ground out to end the threat. Good tossed a scoreless seventh inning to collect the save in the pitching circle.
Freshman Lara Ullmann scattered two hits across five scoreless innings in her first pitching appearance of the season.
The victory avenged a 5-2 loss to Coastal Georgia (10-2) in Friday’s Grizzly Classic action.
In Saturday’s second game for GGC, Bryan rallied from a 5-2 deficit to tie the contest behind a three-run sixth inning. The hosts would regain the lead following a RBI double by junior Holly Janco in the bottom half of the inning.
However, the Lions (3-5) would answer once again on a Brianna Nagelhout base hit to square the contest, 6-6. The visitors would push across two unearned runs in the eighth inning to pick up the extra-inning victory.
Sophomore Lea McFadden went 3-for-4, with two RBI, in the contest. The Grizzlies collected a season-high 14 hits in the setback.
Georgia Gwinnett College is scheduled to host No. 7-ranked University of Mobile (Ala.) in a doubleheader on Sunday, Feb. 23, at 2 p.m. from the Grizzly Softball Complex.
