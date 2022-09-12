Georgia threw for more than 350 yards, scored on its first six possessions, had 15 receivers catch at least one pass and didn’t let an opponent in the end zone for the second straight week in a 33-0 win over visiting Samford on Saturday in Athens.

But Kirby Smart wasn’t impressed, even if the performance vaulted the Bulldogs to the No. 1 ranking atop the college football world, flipping with Alabama after the Crimson Tide’s lackluster performance in a 20-19 win at unranked Texas on Saturday.

