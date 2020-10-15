Prince Avenue Christian Wolverines (8-A Private)
Coach: Greg Vandagriff
Record: 4-1
Last week: Had a bye
Hebron Christian Lions (5-A Private)
Coach: Stan Luttrell
Record: 2-2
Last week: Lost to Athens Academy 35-7
Hebron faces its second straight test against an Athens powerhouse after falling last week to No. 1 Athens Academy. Prince Avenue, off last Friday, defeated last year’s state runner-up, Wesleyan, 52-26 in its most recent game two weeks ago. The Wolverines, led by Georgia-committed quarterback Brock Vandagriff, have suffered just one loss, 38-31 at Rabun County on Sept. 11.
The Lions had a two-game winning streak stopped by Athens Academy. Despite the setback, there were some bright spots, including Jack Luttrell, who had three catches for 60 yards and a touchdown and made 10 tackles on defense. He also punted nine times and put three of those inside the 20-yard line.
Ethan Burroughs (eight tackles, one for loss) and Brad Ihm (six tackles, one for loss) joined Luttrell as defensive standouts a week ago. Demetrius Rogers rushed 12 times for 53 yards and Jaiden Stowers had two catches for 39 yards, while Colten Gauthier was 11 of 24 passing for 126 yards and a score.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Prince Avenue won 22-17 in 2017
Location: Hebron Christian Academy
