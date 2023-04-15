Wood side pitch.jpg

Annalise Wood pitches during a Georgia Gwinnett College softball game.

 Georgia Gwinnett College Athletics

CLEVELAND — Georgia Gwinnett College sophomore Annalise Wood tossed her third perfect game of the 2023 season as the No. 10-ranked Grizzlies split a doubleheader at Truett-McConnell University on Saturday afternoon.

Both games were pitchers’ duels with Truett-McConnell’s Kyleigh Sanders limited the Grizzlies (32-9) to three hits in a 1-0 shutout victory in the first contest. Then came Wood’s masterpiece in which she struck out seven of the 21 opposing batters she faced in GGC’s 5-0 victory in the second game.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.