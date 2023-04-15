CLEVELAND — Georgia Gwinnett College sophomore Annalise Wood tossed her third perfect game of the 2023 season as the No. 10-ranked Grizzlies split a doubleheader at Truett-McConnell University on Saturday afternoon.
Both games were pitchers’ duels with Truett-McConnell’s Kyleigh Sanders limited the Grizzlies (32-9) to three hits in a 1-0 shutout victory in the first contest. Then came Wood’s masterpiece in which she struck out seven of the 21 opposing batters she faced in GGC’s 5-0 victory in the second game.
In fact, the talented right hander has now retired 37 consecutive batters dating back to Wednesday’s win at No. 21 College of Coastal Georgia.
Wood previously tossed perfect games against Ohio Christian University on February 8 and Bacone College (Oklahoma) on March 10. She improved to 17-1 on the season with 10 shutouts, a 0.34 earned run average and 214 strikeouts.
GGC’s offense supported Wood’s pitching effort by jumping out to a 4-0 lead.
Senior Lea McFadden gave the visitors a 1-0 advantage in the opening frame with an RBI single to right field.
Freshman Madison Rodgers then hit a run-scoring single to center field as part of a three-run second inning. Back-to-back RBI doubles from senior Sydney Pelaez and junior Josie Haulk gave the Grizzlies an insurmountable 4-0 lead, especially with Wood in the pitching circle.
Rodgers added an RBI double in the sixth inning to cap the game’s scoring.
Sophomore Jane Hoover, Haulk and Rodgers each tallied two of the team’s 10 hits in the victory.
Truett-McConnell (29-11 and receiving votes in the NAIA Top 25 poll) won the opener behind a solo home run from Cassie Boatright in the bottom of the fourth inning. Meanwhile, Sanders struck out five hitters in going the distance for the Bears.
GGC senior pitcher Alexa Good only allowed the single run in a six-inning performance. She worked around five hits and had four strikeouts.
Georgia Gwinnett College won three of the four games against Truett-McConnell this season.
“Annalise held a strong offensive team (Truett-McConnell) in check even though she didn’t have a lot of strikeouts. She executed her pitches and had just a few hard-hit balls put into play. Meanwhile, we just couldn’t get that big hit that could have made a difference in the first game. Alexa (Good) pitched her best game of the season and showed that she’s ready for postseason play. Overall, we learned our true strengths and weaknesses during this road trip (winning four of six games against quality opponents),” said GGC head coach Kat Ihlenburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.