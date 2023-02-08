JeffR_23_GGC_2332.jpg
Cody Ray

LAWRENCEVILLE — The No. 14-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team couldn’t have written a better opening-day script for the 2023 season with Wednesday’s strong doubleheader sweep against Ohio Christian University at the Grizzly Softball Complex.

The Grizzlies outscored their opposition 12-0, recorded 26 strikeouts, allowed only one hit and collected 20 hits in the two games.