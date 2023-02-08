LAWRENCEVILLE — The No. 14-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team couldn’t have written a better opening-day script for the 2023 season with Wednesday’s strong doubleheader sweep against Ohio Christian University at the Grizzly Softball Complex.
The Grizzlies outscored their opposition 12-0, recorded 26 strikeouts, allowed only one hit and collected 20 hits in the two games.
First, fifth-year senior Alexa Good got 10 strikeouts inside the pitching circle and allowed just one hit in an 8-0 shutout victory.
Then, sophomore transfer pitcher Annalise Wood did that one better in her GGC debut, tossing the program’s second perfect game and setting a single-game 16 strikeout school record in a 4-0 triumph.
Both pitchers have been past NAIA All-Americans.
Wood, a 2022 second All-America team selection while playing at Bryan College (Tenn.), struck out 10 of the first 12 batters she faced, including eight straight batters during one stretch. In fact, the ball never left the infield dirt from the 21 batters the right-hander faced. Ohio Christian’s Emma Hastings grounded out to first base on three bunts; Jobi Allen popped up to Wood inside the pitching circle in the sixth inning; and Hilarie Spitler popped up to second base to open the seventh inning.
Wood broke the GGC strikeout record (14) previously held by Taylor Hansis (2017) and Good (2021). Good also had the school’s first perfect game pitching performance last season.
“My heart was definitely beating hard through my chest in the seventh inning. Nobody mentioned it, but I saw my dad in the stands and his hands covering his mouth with two outs. Of course, everybody knew it,” said Wood.
Appropriately, she completed the perfect game by striking out Kylee Bako, who swung through the pitch for the third strike.
“Today brought a new jersey, new field, new team, and new me,” said Wood.
Offensively, the hosts pushed across two runs in the first inning on just one base hit. Sophomore Angelica Gallegos hit an RBI single through the first base side of the infield to score sophomore Lindzie Owen for the second run of the frame.
Later, Owen hustled for an infield single and a fielding error on the play allowed sophomore Kayla Good to score from second base. Senior Lea McFadden followed with a run-scoring single that brought home Owen to give GGC a 4-0 lead through three innings.
That’s all the offense needed for Wood’s masterpiece.
The opener also featured a strong pitching performance as Good limited the Trailblazers to just one hit while GGC collected 12 hits, including a home run from senior Sydney Pelaez while Owen was a perfect 4-for-4, with two RBI in the season opener.
The team scored a run in each of the final four innings. Junior Josie Haulk had an infield RBI single that scored freshman Enna Lackey in the third inning and Owen’s second hit of the game drove home Pelaez later in the frame.
“We got timely hits and were aggressive on the bases. I want our team to play aggressively, duplicating that pace of play that we’ve shown throughout preseason practice,” said GGC head coach Kat Ihlenburg.
Pelaez’s two-run round tripper in the fourth inning extended GGC’s lead to 5-0. She went 4-for-6 and scored a pair of runs across the doubleheader.
“Sydney is aware of her capabilities and understands the game so well. She had a good approach today and I’m grateful that they trust the game plan, then go out and execute it,” said Ihlenburg.
The hosts added two runs in the sixth inning behind a RBI ground out from Lackey and a run-scoring single by Owen to cap the team’s 12-hit offensive performance. Owen had five hits and four stolen bases in the season-opening doubleheader.
“It was a pretty remarkable day," Ihlenburg said. "They (pitchers) both worked really hard for this moment and were very focused on what they needed to do. Alexa (Good) is a veteran, has thrown a perfect game and set the standard for strikeouts in a game. Now, we have somebody who compliments her on the mound. We could become a very tough pitching staff to face."
