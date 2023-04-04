LAWRENCEVILLE – Georgia Gwinnett College sophomore Annalise Wood tossed a one-hit shutout as the No. 11-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team closed out a 29-game home stand Tuesday afternoon by splitting a midweek doubleheader against USC Beaufort at the Grizzly Softball Complex.
The Grizzlies (26-7) dropped the opener 8-3 before Wood’s masterpiece inside the circle led to a 3-0 triumph in the nightcap. The doubleheader marked the final home games of the regular season.
Wood, the reigning national NAIA Pitcher of the Week, struck out nine batters and took a perfect game into the seventh inning. The right hander has tossed two prior perfect games this season, both on the home diamond.
GGC plated three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a scoreless deadlock in the second game. Junior Kloey Goins was hit by a pitch to open the frame. Classmate Logan Oller then lined a double to left field that put runners in scoring position.
That set the stage for three freshmen at the bottom of the lineup to produce in the clutch offensive situation. Freshman Summer Hickson hit a slow roller to third base that the Sand Sharks’ infielder couldn’t come up the play. That opened the opportunity for sophomore pinch runner Emerson Hall to score from third base with the go-ahead run.
Freshman Madison Rodgers followed with an infield single to load the bases, with no outs. Classmate Enna Lackey drew a walk to push home another run for the host’s 2-0 lead.
Junior Claire Garney followed with a sacrifice fly to bring home another insurance run.
Wood worked around a defensive error to the leadoff hitter and a one-out base hit to retire the final two batters of the seventh inning to improve to 12-1 on the season. She now has a 0.32 earned run average and has struck out 161 opposing hitters in 88.2 innings.
In the opener, USC Beaufort (10-29) hit three home runs to jump out to an 8-0 lead. Addie Reynolds had a solo homer in the top of the second inning and Amber Locasto connected on a three-run home run as the Sand Sharks scored five runs in the frame.
One inning later Taelor Chang hit a solo home run in the matchup between Continental Athletic Conference opponents.
The Grizzlies responded by scoring all three of their runs in the fourth inning. Sophomore Lindzie Owen hit an infield single to bring home sophomore Kayla Good. Two runs were then scored on a sacrifice fly by Oller and a subsequent throwing error.
USC Beaufort pitcher Cierra Kinlaw struck out eight batters and scattered five hits in picking up the complete-game victory.
“They (USC Beaufort) compete against teams that will be competing for the NCAA Division II national championship. This is a great split for us, reinforcing the knowledge that we’re one of the NAIA’s top teams. We took control of the plays and made things happen in the second game,” said GGC head coach Kat Ihlenburg.
