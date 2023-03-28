Wood side pitch.jpg

Annalise Wood pitches during a Georgia Gwinnett College softball game.

 Georgia Gwinnett College Athletics

Sophomore Annalise Wood keeps making history as a Georgia Gwinnett College softball pitcher, becoming the program’s first player to earn NAIA National Player of the Week honors.

Wood was named the national Pitcher of the Week after tossing a pair of two-hit shutouts against Lindsey Wilson College (Kentucky) last weekend. The right hander struck out 15 batters and did not allow a Blue Raiders base runner to advance past first base in last Friday’s 2-0 victory.

