Sophomore Annalise Wood keeps making history as a Georgia Gwinnett College softball pitcher, becoming the program’s first player to earn NAIA National Player of the Week honors.
Wood was named the national Pitcher of the Week after tossing a pair of two-hit shutouts against Lindsey Wilson College (Kentucky) last weekend. The right hander struck out 15 batters and did not allow a Blue Raiders base runner to advance past first base in last Friday’s 2-0 victory.
The Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, native then struck out 14 batters to secure the series victory on Saturday with another 2-0 triumph.
Wood became eligible for the NAIA Player of the Week award after being recognized as the Continental Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week for the third time this season.
She started her first season as a Grizzly with a perfect game against Ohio Christian University, with 16 strikeouts, and later was perfect again in a five-inning performance against Bacone College (Oklahoma). Wood also set a school record with 17 strikeouts against Middle Georgia State.
For the spring, Wood has posted six shutouts and a 11-1 record this season, while allowing only two earned runs in her last seven appearances in the pitcher’s circle. She ranks among the nation’s best NAIA players with 152 strikeouts and a 0.34 earned run average.
Wood becomes the fourth GGC student-athlete honored by the NAIA this spring. Juniors Devin Warner and Ajay Sczepkowski have received Baseball Player of the Week awards and junior Justine Lespes has been the Women’s Tennis Player of the Week.
