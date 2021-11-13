LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer coach Andy Dyer said he’s been telling his football team all year that to win in the playoffs, you have to be able to run the football.
His players appeared to take that message to heart Friday as the Tigers (7-4) opened the Class AAAAAAA playoffs with a 46-7 win over Alpharetta behind nearly 300 yards rushing.
“Tonight our offensive line played great and our backs played great and we were able to run the ball and control the game,” Dyer said. “That’s what you have to do to win this time of year. It’s survive and advance and we’re excited to get to play next week.”
The team also took time to acknowledge that the win was Dyer’s 100th victory as coach of the Tigers. The only coach in program history was quick to downplay his own significance in reaching that milestone.
“I very much appreciate it but football is the ultimate team game and I’ve had a lot of special kids and a lot of special coaches around me,” Dyer said. “That’s a program recognition, not an individual.”
Senior running back Chase Sellers needed just two plays to give the Tigers the lead as he broke a 47 yard touchdown run on their second play from scrimmage.
Alpharetta (3-8) responded with their only scoring drive of the game, fueled by a 44-yard pass from Ben Guthrie to Matteo Carriere to set the Raiders up on the six-yard line. Jake Gil ran it in from there give Alpharetta a 7-6 lead.
The Raiders’ advantage was short-lived, however, as less than two minutes later Archer quarterback Caleb Peevy found Frank Osorio for a 16-yard TD on fourth down. D.J. Moore then connected with Caleb Wooden on the two-point conversion to make it 14-7.
On the following Alpharetta possession, Guthrie suffered an injury and did not return. From that moment on, it was all Tigers. Chad Alexander added touchdown runs of 73, 55 and 26 yards while Sellers ran another in from 12 and caught a pass in the flats for a nine-yard score.
Alexander finished the game with 166 yards while Sellers had 108. Peevy had an efficient night, completing 5-of-7 passes for 69 yards and two scores. The Tigers’ defense allowed just three first downs in the final three quarters.
Alexander said the performance was the result of the team coming in prepared to face a tough opponent after last week’s region title victory over Norcross.
“We played Norcross last week that was a tough matchup, and that got us ready,” he said. “We knew we had to come in ready to fly off the ball and that’s what we did. (Alpharetta) played a really tough schedule this year and we knew we couldn’t treat them lightly. So we just came in full steam ready to play our game.”
One of the rare dark spots on the Tigers’ performance was the extra point operation. Archer had three extra points blocked and another one fail as a result of a bad snap.
“That came out of nowhere and all at once,” Dyer said. “So that is something we will have to correct.”
Archer 46, Alpharetta 7
Alpharetta 7 0 0 0
Archer 14 19 13 0
FIRST QUARTER
Archer: Chase Sellers 47 run (kick blocked), 7:17
Alpharetta: Jake Gil 6 run (Cooper West kick), 3:17
Archer: Frank Osorio 16 pass from Caleb Peevy (Caleb Wooden pass from D.J. Moore), 1:38
SECOND QUARTER
Archer: Chad Alexander 73 run (Hamby kick), 10:53
Archer: Sellers 12 run (kick blocked), 6:30
Archer: Sellers 9 pass from Peevy (kick blocked), 1:11
THIRD QUARTER
Archer: Alexander 55 run (kick no good), 11:13
Archer: Alexander 26 run (Hamby kick), 7:25
FOURTH QUARTER
None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.