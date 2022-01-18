Andy Dyer, the only head football coach in Archer history, informed his players Tuesday morning that he has stepped down.
Dyer launched the Tigers’ program when the high school opened in 2009, and reached the 100-win mark this season in Archer’s state playoff win over Alpharetta. Only two Gwinnett head football coaches, Keith Maloof at Norcross and Franklin Pridgen at Wesleyan, had longer tenures at their current school than Dyer.
Dyer still plans to coach high school football, likely as an assistant he said, closer to where he and his wife Kim recently moved in Lavonia.
“For the past 13 years, it has been my honor to serve as the head football coach at Archer High School,” Dyer said in a statement. “Football is the greatest team game that exists. During my time at Archer, I have been blessed with people by my side who have been the best teammates a head coach could ask for. … After much prayer and consideration, I am stepping down as the head football coach at Archer. I am excited to pursue the next chapter of my life with the legacy of Archer football forever in my heart.”
Archer made the state playoffs the past nine seasons, reaching double figures in wins five of those seasons. Five of those teams reached at least the state quarterfinals, highlighted by a 2014 state runner-up team and a 2018 team that made the Final Four.
Dyer’s final Archer team was 7-5 and won the Region 7-AAAAAAA title, the program’s fourth region championship since 2013.
“It has been a privilege to build a program from the ground up, and I would like to thank Dr. Buck Buchanan for giving me the opportunity to be the first football coach at Archer High School,” Dyer said. “I am extremely grateful to Principal Ken Johnson and Athletic Director Tim Watkins for their unwavering support and leadership. Words cannot express the gratitude I have for Darrell and Tammy Bryant, Mark and Emmie Craven, and Melissa Gillis. Your contributions have blessed Archer beyond measure throughout the past 13 years. There are countless others in the community who have contributed to the legacy of Archer football, and I appreciate you with all of my heart.
“To my assistant coaches, I love each of you dearly. Thank you for the hours you have poured into our young men and for all of the sacrifices you have made on behalf of our program. Thank you to my wife, Kim. You are my rock. To my daughter, Mary Lyn, thank you for being my biggest fan, and to my son, Andrew, I could not be more grateful to have had the opportunity to coach you. Thank you to my entire family for pouring your hearts into Archer football.
“To all of my current and former players, thank you for all the hard work and sacrifices you have made to make us successful. I will always love and cherish each of you who have impacted my life in so many different ways. Most importantly, thank you for pouring into each other and for making your teammates, and me, better each and every day. God bless each of you.”
Dyer has deep ties to Gwinnett football, dating back to his playing career at Brookwood. After a season at East Coweta, Dyer began his high school coaching career at Brookwood, where he worked from 1997-2004. He left Brookwood to become an assistant at Mill Creek when it opened, coaching with the Hawks until he was hired as Archer’s first head football coach in February 2009.
