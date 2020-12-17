Atlanta United announced Thursday the club selected the MLS rights to Andrew Gutman with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 Re-Entry Draft.
Gutman is on loan from Celtic of the Scottish Premiership.
Gutman, 24, joined FC Cincinnati via loan from Celtic on Aug. 3, 2019. He’s made 29 appearances and 20 starts since joining the club.
A four-year standout at Indiana University, Gutman scored 20 goals and added 17 assists in 90 appearances for the Hoosiers. He signed with Celtic in January of 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.