Former Archer standout Andrew Booth was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday.

The 6-foot, 194-pound cornerback from Clemson was selected at No. 42 overall, becoming the first Archer player to be drafted into the NFL.

Booth, who entered the draft after his junior season at Clemson, was a first-team All-ACC selection last season. He had 75 tackles, 10 pass breakups and five interceptions in three college seasons.

