Collins Hill’s first season as reigning state football champion hasn’t gone as planned with a new lineup and injuries leading to plenty of adversity. The Eagles lost four straight games to powers Cedar Grove, Sandy Creek, Westlake and Buford, posted a key 14-0 win over Mountain View and got routed 54-0 by Mill Creek before last Friday’s 35-0 win over Central Gwinnett.
Despite the up-and-down season, Collins Hill can clinch a return to the state playoffs with a victory over Dacula.
The Eagles are coming off by far their best offensive showing of the season — before a 35-point game against Central, they hadn’t scored more than 20 in a game all season. Quarterback Mikey Sheehan was a big reason for last Friday’s success as he completed 18 of 26 passes for 302 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 51 yards on three carries. Jacari Thomas rushed nine times for 68 yards and a score, and Chase Nash had six catches for 135 yards and two TDs.
Javyon Hatch (18 tackles, three for losses), Luke Thomas (14 tackles, four for losses, one sack) and Brandon Brown (10 tackles, two passes defensed, one caused fumble) led the Collins Hill defense in the shutout of Central.
Dacula isn’t mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, but it will need to beat Collins Hill and hope that Mountain View upsets Mill Creek. The Falcons are coming off a brutal stretch of back-to-back losses to nationally ranked Buford (50-7) and Mill Creek (45-0).
In the Mill Creek game, Hector Davies led the Falcons with 16 carries for 117 yards.
