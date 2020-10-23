CUMMING – North Gwinnett and pitcher Amber Reed blanked South Forsyth 2-0 and 1-0 to win their Class AAAAAAA state softball tournament series on Friday.
The Bulldogs advance to face Grayson in the Elite Eight next week.
Reed scorched the War Eagles in the opener, going the distance and allowing only three hits while striking out 10. Haley Cummings was the offensive focal point with two hits, including a home run and driving in both runs.
It didn’t help the South Forsyth hitters to have seen Reed in the opener as she again dominated the higher-seeded hosts. Allowing just one hit, two walks and striking out five, the game was tied into the bottom of the seventh when Ella Janish hit a one-out double. North Gwinnett walked it off after two wild pitches brought home the series-deciding run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.