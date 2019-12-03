Nearly every U.S. National Team swimmer and 2020 Olympic hopeful are expected this week in Atlanta for the U.S. Open, hosted at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center.
The event, from Wednesday to Saturday, includes 27 past Olympic medalists, including Georgians Amanda Weir, a Brookwood grad who competes for SwimAtlanta, and Jay Litherland. They are joined by the likes of Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel and Simone Manuel.
The U.S. Open is part of the buildup to June 21-28 U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha, Neb.
Races begin Wednesday at 6 p.m. with the men’s and women’s 800-meter freestyle. Sessions on Thursday and Friday include preliminaries at 10 a.m. and finals at 7 p.m. Saturday prelims are at 8 a.m., followed by the 1,500 free heats at 1:10 p.m., B Finals at 6:20 p.m. and A Finals at 7 p.m.
Tickets available via: http://bit.ly/USASTickets.
All the action on Wednesday and Thursday can be watched via livestream at usaswimming.org. Following the first two days, NBCSN and nbcsports.com will provide live coverage for all A finals on Friday and Saturday. Daily prelims and B finals can also be streamed at usaswimming.org. To catch the action from the Toyota U.S. Open after the conclusion of the competition, NBC will broadcast a taped recording of the event on Dec. 21.