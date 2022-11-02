There are instances in mixed martial arts where injuries directly impact the outcome of a fight — last weekend’s UFC Vegas 63 main event between Arnold Allen and Calvin Kattar was just the latest example.
In the first round, Kattar landed awkwardly after attempting a kick. Early in the second round Kattar was unable to stand up after his knee buckled. The unfortunate injury for Kattar, gave Allen his 10th consecutive UFC victory in the featherweight division, tying him with featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski for the longest win streak in the division. With Volkanovski currently chasing double champ status in the lightweight division, Allen’s victory potentially sets him up for an interim title shot.
Last Saturday’s main event was the fourth main event of 2022 to end due to an unforeseen injury. Thankfully, the card was saved by four bonus worthy performances. In the first fight of the night, Christian Rodriguez earned his first UFC victory by submission over Jonathan Weems. Later on, in the prelims, Steve Garcia maneuvered his way back into the win column with a demolition of Chase Hooper in just 92 seconds.
In an intriguing matchup with Phil Hawes, Roman Dolidze earned his second consecutive victory. Dolidze executed a nice finishing sequence, starting with elbows from the ground before transitioning to a knee bar that left Hawes compromised. In part due to Hawes’ knee injury, Dolidze made quick work of Hawes in the standup earning a victory by knockout.
Perhaps the most impressive performance of last Saturday night came from local product Tresean Gore. Gore showed a completely new facet of his game, using his incredible strength secure a slick guillotine submission over Josh Fremd to earn his first UFC victory.
Moving forward to this weekend’s UFC Vegas 64 card, after the original main event between Bryce Mitchell and Movsar Evloev was scrapped due to an Evloev injury, the UFC did what they do best and pivoted to find an entirely new main event. The company settled on a bout between top strawweight Amanda Lemos and Marina Rodriguez.
Adding to the chaos of fight week, several Brazilian athletes dealt with travel delays and getting to Las Vegas due to political unrest in Brazil. Thankfully the athletes have made it to Vegas safely, according to Guillermo Cruz of mmafighting.com.
Saturday’s main event is a battle between the precision of Rodriguez and the power of Lemos. Rodriguez has built up an impressive 16-1-2 record with six of those wins coming in the UFC. Rodriguez is currently riding a 4-fight win streak including wins over Amanda Ribas, Mackenzie Dern, and Michelle Waterson Gomez. Rodriguez is known as one of most technical boxers in the UFC landing more than five significant strikes per minute.
Making her first octagon appearance since March at UFC 272, look for Rodriguez to use her kicks to keep the hard charging Lemos outside of striking range. Lemos has earned seven knockouts and three submission victories in her 12 wins overall. During her UFC tenure, Lemos has gone 6-1 at strawweight with her only blemish coming against former champion Jessica Andrade via an arm triangle. Although Lemos has good power, the Brazilian may have to use her wrestling as a path to victory. Wrestling would allow Lemos to get inside on Rodriguez and stay within striking distance.
Rodriguez’s last loss came in 2020 at the hands of current strawweight war champion and elite wrestler Carla Esparza. With both women entering Saturday’s main event at 35 years old, a statement making win could earn either a woman a title shot. The title picture in the strawweight division will become clearer when Carla Esparza meets Weli Zhang meet next week at UFC 281.
In the co-main event, a battle between top 15 welterweights commences as Neil Magny searches for his 20th UFC win versus Daniel Rodriguez. Magny will look bounce back from a loss versus the undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov.
Magny has been one of the most well-rounded fighters during his time in the UFC. Look for the Haitian sensation to use his wrestling to neutralize the elite striking of Rodriguez. Rodriguez has gone 7-1 in the UFC, recording a victory in his octagon appearance versus “the leech” Jingliang Li at UFC 279 in September as a part of a 4-fight win streak to push his record to 17-2. Looking for his fifth consecutive victory, Rodriguez returns to the octagon on his six-week turnaround. Cardio could be a big factor in this fight as Rodriguez return to the octagon for the second time in six weeks. Cardio is a weapon for Magny. The former Ultimate Fighter season 16 champion will be a tough nut to crack for Rodriguez. Saturday’s co-main event should be an extremely entertaining fight.
In the only heavyweight fight on the card, Chase Sherman takes on Josh Parisian in what should be a typical heavyweight slugfest. Both men enter Saturday night looking for consecutive wins. Sherman, “the vanilla gorilla” is badly in need of a win have gone 2-4 in the UFC. Parisian is searching for consistency after going 2-2 since coming off Dana White’s Contender Series in 2020.
Also on the main card at flyweight, prospects clash as No. 15 ranked Tagir Ulanbeckov faces Nate Mayhem Maness. The Kentucky native, Maness will make his debut at flyweight after beginning his career at bantamweight and amassing a 2-1 record in the UFC, and a 14-2 record overall. Maness is a high-volume striker landing 70% of his strikes. Ulanbeckov has started his UFC career with a 2-1 record. The native of Dagestan mixes his striking with his wrestling effectively. Ulanbeckov lands more than three significant strikes, along with executing nearly 4 takedowns per fight. This fight features two contenders trying to climb the flyweight rankings.
In the main card opener at light heavyweight, Mark O’Madsen looks to remain unbeaten versus American top team’s Grant Dawson. The Olympian, Madsen earned a silver medal in Greco-Roman wrestling for Denmark in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.
The prelims feature intriguing women’s mixed martial arts in both the women’s flyweight, and women’s strawweight division. At women’s flyweight, Miranda Maverick bottles Shana Young in a bout more than two months in the making. In the Strawweight division, Polyana Viana faces veteran and Fortis MMA product Jinh-yu Frey.
Saturday’s UFC Vegas card 64 is an excellent precursor to next week’s UFC 281 card. Inside the UFC Apex, the action begins at 4 p.m. ET with the prelims, and continues with the main card at 7 p.m. ET. The entire card can be seen on ESPN Plus. On the broadcast, former women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Peña will make her debut as a desk analyst.
