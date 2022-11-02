MMA: UFC 272 - Rodriguez vs Xiaonan

There are instances in mixed martial arts where injuries directly impact the outcome of a fight — last weekend’s UFC Vegas 63 main event between Arnold Allen and Calvin Kattar was just the latest example.

In the first round, Kattar landed awkwardly after attempting a kick. Early in the second round Kattar was unable to stand up after his knee buckled. The unfortunate injury for Kattar, gave Allen his 10th consecutive UFC victory in the featherweight division, tying him with featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski for the longest win streak in the division. With Volkanovski currently chasing double champ status in the lightweight division, Allen’s victory potentially sets him up for an interim title shot.