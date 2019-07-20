LAWRENCEVILLE — With the Gwinnett Stripers’ bullpen pushed to its limit during the current homestand this week, Kolby Allard and Jeremy Walker gave the team just what it needed in Saturday’s game with the Rochester Red Wings.
Allard threw six effective and efficient innings, while Walker brought the game home with three dominant innings of relief, which combined with two more home runs by the offense spelled a 5-1 Gwinnett victory before 4,001 fans at Coolray Field.
During a stretch that has seen the three, and sometimes four, different relievers necessarily in all three of the first five games of the homestand, the work of the two hurlers was a welcome sight, as the Stripers (58-41) moved to within a half-game of International League South Division-leading Durham.
“It was well-needed,” Stripers manager Damon Berryhill said. “Kolby bounced back from the ankle (injury in his last start on Monday) really nicely and did a great job for us (Saturday) night. He really commanded his breaking ball and threw a plus change-up that really kept (Rochester) off balance.”
Indeed, Allard (7-4) showed no serious side effects from a left ankle he rolled during his previous start last Monday against Lehigh Valley, going six strong innings and allowing only four hits, one earned run and two walks with six strikeouts.
“It was good to go out there and get off to a good start early, and then just keep attacking the (strike) zone,” said the 21-year-old left-hander, who lowered his season ERA to 3.80, fourth in the IL.
Allard had faced just one hitter over the minimum over his first five innings, and got all the offense he would need in the bottom of the fourth, when Alex Jackson took a Devin Smeltzer (1-3) pitch to the opposite field and deposited it onto the berm in right-center for a solo home run, his 22nd of the season, to give Gwinnett a 1-0 lead.
An inning later, the Stripers gave Allard even more breathing room when Pedro Florimon led off with a single and Andres Blanco followed by drawing a walk to bring Travis Demeritte to the plate.
And the Winder native delivered a deep drive to left that eluded a leaping Red Wings left fielder Alejandro De Aza and got over the wall for a three-run homer that extended the Stripers’ lead to 4-1.
Rochester tried to rally in the top of the sixth when Brian Schales and Jimmy Kerrigan led off the inning with back-to-back singles and advanced to second and third on a wild pitch, with Schales coming home on Ronald Torreyes’ sacrifice fly one out later to get the Red Wings on the board at 4-1.
But after walking Jaylin Davis to put runners on first and second with two outs, Allard reached back and caught Wilin Rosario, who was representing the potential tying run at the plate, looking for his final strikeout of the night and keep the lead at a much more comfortable 4-1.
“I had (Schales and Kerrigan) 0-2, and I ended up making a mistake and … letting them both get on base,” Allard said. “I just had to bear down and minimize the damage, and I thought we did a pretty good job, only giving up one and keep giving us a chance to win the game.”
The Stripers got that run back in the eighth on a walk to Jonathan Morales, a double by Sean Kazmar Jr. and a wild pitch to make it 5-1, and from there it was Walker, who shut the door.
The 24-year-old right-hander needed just 31 pitches, 25 for strikes, to blow away the Red Wings over three hitless, shutout innings, including five strikeouts, to record his first save of the season.
The Stripers go for the sweep today at 1:05 p.m. at Coolray Field, with right-hander Bryse Wilson (4-7, 4.67 ERA) the scheduled starter on the mound against Rochester righty ace Sean Poppen (5-0, 2.67 ERA).