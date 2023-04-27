LAWRENCEVILLE — Allan Winans did not get the start as planned, but he struck out five over four scoreless relief innings to set the table for the Gwinnett Stripers offense, which sprayed the ball all over the yard in a 6-1 win over the Buffalo Bisons on a misty Thursday night at Coolray Field.

The victory marks the first time the Stripers (9-14) have won consecutive games at home this season.

