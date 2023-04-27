LAWRENCEVILLE — Allan Winans did not get the start as planned, but he struck out five over four scoreless relief innings to set the table for the Gwinnett Stripers offense, which sprayed the ball all over the yard in a 6-1 win over the Buffalo Bisons on a misty Thursday night at Coolray Field.
The victory marks the first time the Stripers (9-14) have won consecutive games at home this season.
After loading the bases with nobody out in the third, Winans (W, 2-2) struck out the next three Bisons he faced to keep the score tied at 1-1. In the home half of the third, Braden Shewmake brought in Justin Dean on an RBI groundout to give Gwinnett a 2-1 lead. Joe Dunand crushed a 420-foot home run (1) for a 3-1 lead in the fifth inning. The Stripers added insurance runs in the seventh and eighth innings to enter the ninth with a 6-1 lead, where Kyle Wilcox stranded two runners to lock up the victory.
Dunand (2-for-4, homer, 2 RBIs) recorded his first RBI and home run of the season on the same pitch. Winans (4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 5 SO) is now up to eight scoreless innings as a reliever this season. Forrest Wall (2-for-5, RBI) notched the other multi-hit game for Gwinnett. For Buffalo, Spencer Horwitz (1-for-3, RBI) reached base twice and collected his sixth RBI of the year.
The Stripers have now won back-to-back home games for the first time since September 13-14, 2022 (5-4 and 7-2 wins vs. Durham). Dunand’s 420-foot home run in the fifth was the third longest home run hit by a Striper this season, behind only Justin Dean (427 ft) and Forrest Wall (423 feet). Wall extended his on-base streak to 16 games, and his hit streak to eight games, matching the longest hit streak this season (Vaughn Grissom, 3/31-4/9). Michael Harris II (0-for-4) and Raisel Iglesias (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO) both made rehab appearances.
Gwinnett and Buffalo play again Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Left-hander Dylan Dodd (1-0, 1.54 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. righty Drew Hutchison (0-1, 3.00 ERA) for the Bisons.
